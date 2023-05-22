What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone. The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency. Moody’s Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.
Meta fined record $1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to US
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information to the United States by October. Meta, which had previously warned that services for its users in Europe could be cut off, vowed to appeal and ask courts to immediately put the decision on hold. The company said Monday that “there is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe.” The decision applies to user data like names, email addresses, messages, viewing history and other information that Meta — and other tech giants — use for targeted ads. The legal battle followed former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s revelations of electronic surveillance by U.S. security agencies.
Biden, McCarthy to meet on debt ceiling, time to 'get moving' to resolve standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. McCarthy told reporters Monday it's time to “get moving” toward a deal. The negotiating teams wrapped up three hours of morning talks at the Capitol. After a weekend of start-stop talks, both Biden and McCarthy appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are to meet face to face on Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
NEW YORK (AP) — Venmo will officially allow teenagers to open an account with their parents' permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to a demographic that is likely to embrace it almost immediately. Venmo has been so popular with families even before this announcement that parents often set up accounts for their children, which is a violation of Venmo’s terms of service. The Venmo Teen Account will be available for 13 to 17-year olds and will come with a debit card as well.
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job.
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed ahead of talks to avoid U.S. default
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving tentatively as Wall Street waits to see whether a pivotal meeting later in the day will help the U.S. government avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher Monday. The Dow was slipping, while the Nasdaq ticked higher. Big Tech was continuing its strong run for the year so far, including Meta Platforms. Even a record fine from the European Union couldn't slow it. Micron Technology was on the losing end after China accused its products of risking national security amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chinese petroleum giant Sinopec signed an agreement with Sri Lanka on Monday to enter into it’s retail fuel market as the crisis-stricken Indian ocean island nation struggles to resolve a worsening energy crisis amid an unprecedented economic upheaval. The contract agreement would enable Sinopec to import, store, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka, which has been facing a fuel shortage for more than a year. The move comes as Beijing looks to consolidate investments in Sri Lanka’s ports and energy sector amid growing security concerns raised by the island nation’s immediate neighbor India, which considers Sri Lanka its strategic backyard.
Supreme Court won't hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state. That leaves in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and animal welfare groups had supported the law. As is typical, the court did not comment in declining to hear the case.The law doesn’t completely bar Californians from eating foie gras in the state. Courts have ruled that residents can still order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent to them. But restaurants and retailers are still forbidden from selling it or giving it away.
Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has opened Africa’s biggest oil refinery, with hopes it will help the country achieve self-sufficiency and become a net exporter of refined petroleum products. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who built the $19 billion project, said Monday that the new oil refinery would “enable us to meet not only our country’s demand but also to become a key player in Africa’s and global market.” Some analysts have called it a “game-changer” for Nigeria’s struggling oil and natural gas sector, while others say its capacity could be limited by oil theft.
