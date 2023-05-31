CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
Pay packages for female CEOs fell last year after big gains in 2021, ranks remain thin
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500 -- compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6%. Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. The drop comes after a 26% jump in pay for female CEOs in 2021, a year when pay packages reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits.
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden and McCarthy are rushing to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than week. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, McCarthy insists he'll have the votes to ensure approval. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade. Liberal Democrats are upset the deal greenlights a natural gas pipeline development through Appalachia.
China warns of artificial intelligence risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures
BEIJING (AP) — China has warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence while calling for heightened national security measures. The statement issued after a meeting Tuesday chaired by Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping underscores the tension between the government’s determination to seize global leadership in cutting-edge technology and concerns about the possible social and political harms of such technologies. It followed a warning by scientists and tech industry leaders in the U.S., including high-level executives at Microsoft and Google, about the perils AI poses to humankind. The official Xinhua News Agency said Xi urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence.”
China's commerce minister meets Tesla's Musk, promises support to foreign companies
BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister met Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk and promised to support the development of foreign companies. Musk joined a series of CEOs from global companies including Apple Inc. who have met with Cabinet officials this year following the end of anti-virus controls that blocked most travel into China. The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies that have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms and tension with Washington. The commerce minister, Wang Wentao, said Beijing will “support long-term, stable development of foreign-invested enterprises in China."
Amazon workers upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate stage walkout
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters Wednesday. The lunchtime protest comes a week after the company’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week. As of Tuesday night, more than 1,800 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 870 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs since November.
Global stocks sink before US Congress votes on deal to avoid debt default
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are lower ahead of a vote by the U.S. Congress on a deal to avert a government debt default while China factory activity weakened. Markets in London, Tokyo, Paris and Shanghai retreated. Oil prices advanced. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were trying to line up votes in support of their deal to allow the government to borrow more. Officials warn the government will run out of money as soon as next week, which would roil the economy and financial markets. An official survey showed China’s downturn in factory activity deepened in May.
New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff. But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. The airline promises there will be no visible display anywhere, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff. The numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.
What to know about the Texas prison where Elizabeth Holmes is serving her 11-year sentence
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has reported to a federal prison in Texas — marking the start of her 11-year sentence for overseeing a notorious blood testing hoax. Holmes was convicted last year for duping investors who contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in the failed Silicon Valley startup. On Tuesday, she entered a federal women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas — a minimum-security facility where the federal judge who sentenced Holmes in November recommended she be incarcerated. Federal Prison Camp Bryan, located around 95 miles from Houston, houses about 650 women.
