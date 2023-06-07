Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Federal Reserve meets next week, Chair Jerome Powell will need to forge a consensus. One group of officials would like to pause their rate increases after 10 straight hikes to allow time to assess whether higher borrowing rates are slowing inflation. But a second group worries that inflation is still too high and thinks the Fed should continue hiking at least once or twice more — beginning next week. So how will Powell achieve an accord between the two? By turning what previously was considered a “pause” into a “skip.” A “pause” might suggest that the Fed won’t necessarily raise its benchmark rate again. A “skip” implies that it probably will — just not now.
Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.
China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple’s next Big Thing. That would be the high-priced headset called Vision Pro that's infused with totally virtual reality and augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings. After wearing the Vision Pro during a half-hour demonstration meticulously orchestrated by Apple, an Associated Press reporter also was blown away by the goggles-like headset. But that excitement was muted by a disquieting sense of having passed through a gateway that eventually will lead society down another avenue of digital isolation.
Stock market today: World stocks mixed as Wall St inches toward bull market
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after a listless day on Wall Street amid a vacuum of market-moving data. London was unchanged and Paris, Frankfurt fell. Tokyo declined as investors sold to lock in recent gains. Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose despite news that China's exports fell more than 7% from a year earlier in May. The S&P 500 was within 0.2% of a 20% rally above where it was in mid-October after gaining 0.2% on Tuesday. U.S. stocks have been buoyed by strong buying interest as a long-predicted recession has yet to hit. Excitement around artificial intelligence also has helped a select group of stocks to soar.
Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel
As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency. Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them -- while slowing greenhouse gas emissions – which cause of global warming.
Spain registers hottest spring temperatures on record
MADRID (AP) — Spain registered its hottest spring on record this year, and its second driest ever, the state meteorological agency says. A spokesman for the Aemet weather agency says the latest data shows a continuation of the extremely high temperatures in 2022, which was the hottest year ever recorded in Spain. The spring heat was accompanied by a scarcity of rain that will exacerbate Spain’s long-term drought, despite some rainfall over the last month. The Aemet spokesman also issued predictions for the summer ahead: he says it's likely to be “extremely hot,” though with a strong probability of rain.
Bluesky, championed by Jack Dorsey, was supposed to be Twitter 2.0. Can it succeed?
Bluesky is the internet’s hottest members-only spot at the moment. It feels a bit like an exclusive club these days, populated by some Very Online folks, popular Twitter characters and fed up ex-users of the Elon Musk-owned platform. Born inside Twitter and championed by Jack Dorsey, it was supposed to one day replace Twitter as a decentralized social media system, where anyone can build a social media app that isn't controlled by a single person or company. The idea is to make social networks open and portable, like emails, blogs or phone numbers, and less like walled gardens like Facebook and Twitter.
Bottomless supply? Concerns of limited Canadian hydropower as U.S. seeks to decarbonize grid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An ambitious push to decarbonize Canada’s grid and the nation’s growing demand for green energy is causing concerns in the U.S. that Canadian hydro supplies aren’t as plentiful as they used to be. Importing more of Canada’s historically abundant hydroelectricity is seen as a key component to making the U.S. electric grid carbon-free by 2035, as well as improving energy reliability and cost for American consumers. New England governors are hoping hydropower from Quebec will help the region wean itself off fossil fuels and improve reliability. But lawmakers in Maine are questioning whether Quebec has enough hydropower for approved transmission lines through Maine and New York.
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday is starting a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the impact of its policies on the U.S. economy. The site documents roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and more than $470 billion worth of investments in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, computer chips, biotech, clean energy and other sectors. President Joe Biden is seeking reelection in 2024 by trying to show how his policies are reshaping the U.S. economy to address climate change and compete with rivals such as China. But high inflation has voters giving him low marks on economic leadership.
