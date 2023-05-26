Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days from a deadline, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal that could unlock a vote for lifting the nation’s debt ceiling. They are racing for agreement this weekend. As soon as June 1, Treasury says it could run short of funds to pay the bills. A federal default on the nation's debt would send the economy into chaos. The budget flow isn’t the only hang-up. One thorny issue is a Republican demand opposed by Democrats for stiffer work requirements on people who receive government aid. Any compromise needs support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass in Congress.
Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — With one of three major rating agencies warning that America’s AAA credit is at risk, the stakes are growing in the standoff in Washington over raising the nation’s debt limit. The rating agency Fitch has put the nation’s credit on “Rating Watch Negative,” which amounts to a warning that it might downgrade the U.S. credit as a result of the impasse. The government reached the $31.4 trillion debt limit in January, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has resorted to “extraordinary measures’’ since then to keep paying the bills. But Yellen has warned that Treasury will likely run out of money to meet all its obligations as soon as June 1, which is being described as the “X-date.”
Debt default 'X-date' calculations aim to figure out when the US may run short of cash
WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the concern over when the government might run out of money to cover all its bills, it turns out that no one can be absolutely sure exactly when the country faces a potential default — the dreaded “X-date.” Calculating when the country is going to run short of cash requires monitoring major fluctuations in cash flowing into and out of the Treasury and factoring in the timing and size of big payments coming due, among other factors. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that the government could default as early as June 1. But amid all the squabbling over the debt, the X-date itself has become a subject of political rancor.
Supreme Court limits regulation of some US wetlands, making it easier to develop and destroy them
The Supreme Court is curtailing the federal government’s power to protect some wetlands. A decision Thursday weakens the Clean Water Act, a bedrock environmental law. It will make it easier for farmers and developers to fill, dig up or otherwise disturb wetlands near rivers, lakes and streams. Experts say it continues a pattern by the court’s conservative majority to limit environmental laws and federal agency powers. The court’s liberals say the majority got the political solution it wanted by ignoring what Congress wrote. States may become a battleground as they write their own laws, with red states and blue states taking different approaches to protecting wetlands.
Stock market today: Asian markets mixed as US government debt talks push toward brink of default
Asian markets have turned mostly higher as a deadline looms for Congress to reach a deal on the U.S. government debt or face a potentially damaging default. U.S. futures and oil prices also advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Thursday after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the rush into AI. Treasury yields rallied after reports suggested the U.S. economy is in better shape than feared. Talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling continued Thursday while lawmakers left town for the Memorial Day holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default.
Nvidia stuns markets and signals how artificial intelligence could reshape technology sector
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shares of Nvidia, already one of the world’s most valuable companies, have soared after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue. It's an indication of how vastly the broadening use of artificial intelligence could reshape the tech sector. The California company is close to joining the exclusive club of $1 trillion companies after shares jumped 24% Thursday. Late Wednesday, Nvidia reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street expectations. Yet its projections for sales of $11 billion this quarter is what caught Wall Street off guard. It’s a 64% jump from last year during the same period, and well above the $7.2 billion industry analysts were forecasting.
US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other's restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, have expressed concern about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology. Their governments announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and Wang promised to strengthen exchanges on trade issues. Companies from both sides have been buffeted by tighter official controls on trade in semiconductors and other activity on security grounds. Raimondo's office said she “raised concerns” about Chinese actions against U.S. companies in China. Wang's ministry said he “expressed key concerns” about U.S. policy on semiconductors, exports and trade.
California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say the state is unlikely to run short of electricity this summer, thanks to new power sources and a wet winter that filled reservoirs to restart hydroelectric power plants shuttered during the drought. Officials say more than 8,000 megawatts of new wind, solar and battery power will come online by September. One megawatt of electricity is enough to power about 750 homes. California normally has more than enough electricity to power the homes and businesses of its more than 39 million people. But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time. California ran short of power in 2020. That caused brief blackouts for hundreds of thousands of households.
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly staying put
When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. Others vowed to curtail sales and new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. Increasingly, Russia has put hurdles in the way of companies that want out, requiring approval by a government commission and in some cases from President Vladimir Putin himself, while imposing painful discounts and taxes on sale prices. They also risk running afoul of Western sanctions and public opinion.
Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying? Here's a look
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 500 companies have suspended their business in Russia, and a similar number have withdrawn completely. A database kept by Yale University shows an additional 151 are “scaling back,” 175 are “buying time” and 230 are “digging in.” Chinese companies figure prominently in the last category. Volkswagen closed a long-delayed deal to sell its Russian business on Friday but still faces a contractor's lawsuit. Burger King and Carl’s Jr. are both still open in Moscow. An executive at Burger King's parent company has told employees that franchise agreements made it impossible to force the local operator to shut down while the company tries to sell its share in the joint Russia venture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.