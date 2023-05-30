The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The judge who sentenced the 39-year-old Holmes recommended that she be incarcerated in a prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. Once she enters prison, Holmes will leave behind a nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter that were born amid the hoopla surrounding her high-profile trial and conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's arguments to dismiss cryptocurrency charges are meritless
NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund. Prosecutors filed papers late Monday in Manhattan federal court. Their arguments responded to early-May filings in which Bankman-Fried's lawyers insisted that the federal government overreached in its case against Bankman-Fried, making federal crimes out of regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week's votes in Congress. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. A number of hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test will be Tuesday afternoon when the House Rules Committee considers the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
Stock market today: Asia shares mixed as investors await debt ceiling vote, eye China economy
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in directionless trading following a U.S. holiday, as optimism about a deal on the U.S. debt was dented by worries about the regional economy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose in afternoon trading, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell. Shares rose in South Korea and were little changed in China. News was scant after markets were closed Monday for holidays in the U.S., Britain and South Korea. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were working to gather votes needed to gain congressional approval of the deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling and avert a default.
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet has flown its maiden commercial flight, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market. The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight. It took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed less than two hours later in Beijing. The inaugural flight comes as COMAC looks to break into the single-aisle jet market in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. While COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.
Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden's invite to liberal skeptics to 'talk to me,' McCarthy's balancing act
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden has a message for members of the liberal wing of his party who don't like the debt-ceiling deal he worked out with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. That message: “Talk to me.” Biden acknowledged Monday that not all Democrats on the left may vote for the package that Congress will take up. But he says he feels good about where things stand. After weeks of negotiations, he and McCarthy struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it.
Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called an early general election for July 23 in a surprise move after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections. Sánchez had previously insisted that he would ride out his four-year term with leftist government coalition partner United We Can. That indicated that an election would be held in December. The woes for Sánchez and his PSOE party come as Spain is due to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1. Sánchez said that he had spoken to King Felipe VI and would hold a special Cabinet meeting later Monday to dissolve parliament.
Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president amid hopes, skepticism
Associated Press (AP) — The new president of Nigeria has taken over the reins of power. Bola Tinubu was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous nation on Monday. The 71-year-old Tinubu took over from Muhammadu Buhari following elections in February. Tinubu takes office at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with economic hardship, as well as a lack of security. Unemployment has reached record levels while inflation is at an 18-year high of more than 22%. His election is still being contested in court by opposition parties and among many young Nigerians. But Tinubu has pledged to reunite the country. Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer but has suffered from poor poor governance and endemic corruption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.