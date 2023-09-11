Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors found an alarming number of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific was using at the world's largest railyard in western Nebraska this summer, and the railroad was reluctant to fix the problems. Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose wrote a letter to UP's top three executives Friday expressing his concern that the defects represent a “significant risk to rail safety on the Union Pacific railroad.” A spokeswoman for the railroad defended Union Pacific's commitment to safety Sunday and pledged to work with the federal agency to address its concerns. Railroad safety has been a key concern nationwide this year ever since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio in February.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The temperature says it's summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to de-ice an airplane — a critical part of flying during the cold winter months. Every summer, Delta brings about 400 workers to Minneapolis to a three-day summer de-ice "boot camp.” Then they go back to their home bases and training co-workers, 6,000 in all. Instructors say de-icing is the last line of defense when it comes to winter flying. And the hardest part of training newbies? Learning to drive the big trucks and go up in a cherry-picker to spray planes.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden will also pay his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden and McCain were colleagues in the U.S. Senate. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country as well-placed to bridge gaps in the Group of 20 top economies and solve global problems. But many were skeptical ahead of the weekend’s summit given grave divisions within the bloc over the Russia’s war in Ukraine. Modi was able to dispel those doubts, announcing a unanimous final agreement a day before the G20 summit ended Sunday that included language on the European war which both Russia and China signed off on. Leaders lauded India's compromise and experts say the declaration is a foreign policy triumph for Modi as he pushes to increase New Delhi's influence on the world stage.
World stock prices are mostly higher as investors watch for U.S. inflation figures and China's latest economic data. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul. On Friday, stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
LONDON (AP) — German automaker BMW is set to announce plans to build the next generation electric Mini in Britain after securing U.K. government support for a multimillion-pound investment in the company’s Oxford factory. The government on Monday confirmed its backing for the project, which will protect 4,000 jobs. The Department for Business and Trade didn’t specify the level of taxpayer support, but British media put the figure at 75 million pounds ($94 million). BMW is expected to release a statement later in the day.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden says his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi isn't about trying to start a “cold war” with China. He says it's part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that his efforts are not about “containing China.” The American president came to Hanoi as Vietnam was elevating the United States to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. That's evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.
GENEVA (AP) — Voters in a southern Swiss region have rejected a plan to allow large solar parks on their sun-baked Alpine mountainsides as part of the federal government’s push to develop renewable energies. Sunday's referendum in the Valais canton centered on economic and environmental interests at a time of rising concerns about climate change. The canton wrote on its official website that 53.94% voted against the proposal. “Not-in-my-backyard”-style opposition to the plan over a presumed blight on bucolic Swiss mountain vistas had made for some unusual political allies in the Alpine country. A rejection does not torpedo solar parks entirely if the private sector wants to develop them.
Russia needs to replenish its supplies of ammunition for what could be a long war of attrition after a year and a half of fighting in Ukraine. Moscow is ramping up its domestic arms production. But Russia is also turning to North Korea which is one of its few allies with a vast arsenal. The reclusive Asian country is estimated to have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets to replenish the Russian army. U.S. officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer. That would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War when the Soviet Union provided its neighbor with weapons and ammunition.
