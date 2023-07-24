They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking
NEW YORK (AP) — You don't know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood's “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they're the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they're striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors watch for Fed rate hike
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have advanced after Wall Street closed out another winning week. Hong Kong's benchmark sank 2.2% as reports suggested Chinese leaders do not plan major stimulus measures to prop up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. Shares also declined in Shanghai and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and Seoul. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices also fell. This week investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise its key interest rate. On Friday, the S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% to cap its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up by 2 points, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will not sell shares in Ant's buyback program
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will not sell any shares in its one-third shareholding in financial technology company Ant Group Co. because it wants to retain its stake in an “important strategic partner.” Ant’s share buyback program, announced earlier in July, allows shareholders to sell back up to 7.6% of their holdings. Ant's market valuation has fallen nearly 70% from about $280 billion ($38.9 billion) at the time it was planning an initial public offering in 2020. That was derailed by regulators who investigated the firm. Investors who sell their shares to Ant will likely receive returns far below what they could have expected to get in 2020.
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures over the publication of photos showing female employees not wearing the Islamic headscarf. Authorities launched a new campaign last week to impose the Islamic dress code nearly a year after the morality police largely melted away in the face of widespread protests. Digikala, informally known as “Iran’s Amazon,” boasts more than 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 sellers. Iranians are largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon because of Western sanctions linked to the country’s disputed nuclear program.
Wedding photographers adapt to couples who want instant images and less tradition on their big day
NEW YORK (AP) — More and more couples are throwing out the playbook for a traditional wedding -- and posing new challenges for the people they hire to create the perfect images of their big day. During the pandemic, many weddings turned into elopements. Social media images and videos took center stage when people couldn’t gather for a big ceremony. Wedding photographers say some of the pandemic trends are sticking around. They’re being asked to shoot more elopements and micro weddings, to provide faster photos and behind-the-scenes videos that can easily be shared on social media. That’s on top of the regular wedding photos.
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spokesman for Anchor Brewing says the company is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out. The 127-year-old San Francisco-based trailblazer of craft beers stunned beer lovers earlier in July when it announced it would cease operations. Spokesman Sam Singer said Saturday that Anchor had received an email from employees saying they had launched an effort to purchase the brewery. He said the company would gladly consider a serious officer with verifiable sources of income. Sapporo Holding purchased Anchor Brewing in 2017.
Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world's thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one. In arid locations, besides the clean electricity, there is the added benefit of reducing evaporation. But the technology has been slow to take off. Pilot projects in India were never broadened. A study measuring the potential of covering canals in California has given the idea new legs. Now a startup company is trying to learn from India's challenges and will install panels on canals in California's Central Valley. And environmental groups are pressing for even greater adoption.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology. Biden on Friday announced that his administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure that their AI products are safe before they release them. The commitments include third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who will audit the technology or hold the companies accountable.
