No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they and their lead negotiators have had a productive meeting at the White House on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Yet there was no agreement Monday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. Despite the lack of movement toward a possible agreement, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
'Leap of faith:' Alaska pursues carbon offset market while embracing oil
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s push to become a bigger player in the clean energy market will be in the spotlight this week at a conference convened by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. This comes as the state continues to embrace new fossil fuel production, including the controversial Willow oil project. Dunleavy successfully pushed through the recent legislature a bill that would allow the state to make money off credits that companies or other entities could buy to offset their carbon emissions. Lawmakers cast the bill as allowing Alaska to continue to permit drilling, mining and timber activities while also stepping in to the potentially lucrative market for sequestering carbon dioxide. But some wonder if the program will gain traction as the aim isn’t restricting emissions but generating new revenue.
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add the project in an amendment. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
Street traders offer a better bargain than stores as Zimbabwe's currency crumbles
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Shoppers in Zimbabwe are increasingly turning to street traders to buy what they need as the local currency plunges in value against the U.S. dollar. The southern African nation uses both types of money. Supermarkets and other stores must charge in Zimbabwe dollars, and their prices are rising rapidly. But costs are stable on the street, where the U.S. dollar is exclusively used and not pegged to an official exchange rate that's artificially low. The shift in shopping behavior also has stirred competition among the growing numbers of street traders, who sell everything from groceries to car parts. They're giving things away for free and cleaning drivers' windows.
What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone. The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency. Moody’s Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.
Meta fined record $1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to US
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information to the United States by October. Meta, which had previously warned that services for its users in Europe could be cut off, vowed to appeal and ask courts to immediately put the decision on hold. The company said Monday that “there is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe.” The decision applies to user data like names, email addresses, messages, viewing history and other information that Meta — and other tech giants — use for targeted ads. The legal battle followed former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s revelations of electronic surveillance by U.S. security agencies.
Business group: Companies in China want 'clarity' after security rule changes, raids on consultants
BEIJING (AP) — A business group says foreign companies in China want “greater clarity” about changes in China’s cybersecurity and other rules and how the ruling Communist Party will enforce them after they were rattled by raids on consulting firms. The British Chamber of Commerce in China said companies are optimistic and want to invest but are waiting for steps to “restore the trust and certainty” amid geopolitical tension and official plans to promote self-reliance. President Xi Jinping’s government says foreign companies are welcome and is trying to encourage them to invest more. But many are uneasy over the expansion of national security and other rules and plans to create competitors to global suppliers of processor chips and other technology.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
NEW YORK (AP) — Venmo will officially allow teenagers to open an account with their parents' permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to a demographic that is likely to embrace it almost immediately. Venmo has been so popular with families even before this announcement that parents often set up accounts for their children, which is a violation of Venmo’s terms of service. The Venmo Teen Account will be available for 13 to 17-year olds and will come with a debit card as well.
TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana's 1st-in-nation ban on the video sharing app
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Social media company TikTok has filed a lawsuit to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app. The company argues the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Missoula. That's the same court where content creators filed their lawsuit last week. Both lawsuits also argue that the state of Montana has no authority to take action on matters of national security. Montana's TikTok ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1. The Montana Department of Justice says TikTok collects personal information, key strokes and the locations of its users.
