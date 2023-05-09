Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a debt deal with President Joe Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic default. McCarthy spoke to reporters at the Capitol ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Biden later Tuesday at the White House. Biden is convening congressional leaders ahead of a looming June 1 deadline when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills. McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly on a plan for a speeding cuts. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations.
In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer
LONDON (AP) — European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world's first AI rules. The emerging technology has captured attention by composing music, creating images and writing essays but also raised fears about its implications. Authorities worldwide are scrambling to figure out how to control rapidly evolving AI to ensure that it improves people’s lives without threatening their rights or safety. The EU’s AI Act could become the de facto global standard, with companies and organizations potentially deciding that it would be easier to comply than to develop different products for different regions. A European Parliament committee is expected to approve the rules Thursday.
Stock market today: Wall Street dips amid quiet trading
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is edging lower following some mixed earnings reports, as stocks remain roughly where they’ve been stuck for more than a month. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in late Tuesday trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging down by 20 points. The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday's report on inflation, which has come down but remains high. It could dictate the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. Political leaders are also meeting in Washington after the stock market closes Tuesday to try to avoid a default on the U.S. government's debt.
China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese security agents have raided several offices of business consulting firm Capvision as part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses that provide sensitive economic data. The increasing pressure on foreign businesses in China is driven primarily by national security considerations. The efforts of Xi Jinping's government to exert control over business is clashing with efforts to lure back investors after the pandemic. The state media reports did not say when Capvision branches in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities were raided. The reports said staff were questioned but there was no word on arrests or detentions.
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions
Brussels (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is urging EU member nations to take trade measures against countries that help the Kremlin circumvent the bloc’s sanctions against Russia. China is warning that it will retaliate, if targeted. Von der Leyen says the measures should be part of a new round of sanctions that member countries are discussing to undermine Russia's war effort. She said Tuesday that “if we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods.” She didn't name the countries, but EU officials are concerned about flows of goods through China and Iran.
Discord forces members to change usernames, discord erupts
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames. That may sound trivial, but it's a big deal for people who rely on the mid-sized network to recruit fellow gamers, swap virtual weapons and organize strategy in multiplayer games. Discord users have long been free to choose any name they wanted, even ones already in use. Gamers warn that the move could create a black market in desirable names or even spark dangerous threats to force the surrender of in-demand names.
Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying America's bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into chaos. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress on Tuesday, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There's no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.
Goldman settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million
NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions. The lawsuit, which was initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month. The plaintiffs in the case are all women who worked for Goldman as an associate or vice president in the U.S. in its investment banking, investment management or securities divisions. The settlement covers about 2,800 female associates and vice presidents in Goldman’s investment banking, investment management and securities divisions.
Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion. The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy. Also on Tuesday, Tempur Sealy posted first-quarter profits of $85.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Kentucky-based mattress maker said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.
