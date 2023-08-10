Las Vegas food service workers demanding better pay and benefits are set to rally on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are set to rally on the famed tourist corridor. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday evening. It highlights the Culinary Workers Union's ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year. Levy said in a statement it was discouraged by the union's decision to rally but looks forward to reaching a fair contract with its employees.
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China’s ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as markets brace for the US inflation report
TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks are trading mixed after shares declined on Wall Street and investors braced for a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation. Shares gained in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai, but fell in Seoul and Hong Kong. Later Thursday, the United States government will give the latest monthly update on inflation, and economists expect to see it growing. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 marked its sixth drop in seven days. The Dow and Nasdaq also declined. Meanwhile, global companies have been reporting better-than-expected profits. Investors hope the inflation report will give the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to halt its rate hikes.
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter’s claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. It’s unclear what information Smith may have sought from the platform. Possibilities include data about when and where the posts were written, their engagement and the identities of other accounts that reposted Trump’s content.
Unprecedented levels of damage from storms this year is upending US towns and the insurance industry
Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said Wednesday that damages from convective storms in the U.S., which can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year. The storms in the U.S. were so severe, there were 10 that resulted in damages of $1 billion or more, almost double the average over the last decade.
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
DENVER (AP) — As climate change ratchets up temperatures across the U.S., millions of the poorest Americans grapple with enduring perilous heat or paying costly air conditioning bills. While President Joe Biden has invested billions into federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans' energy costs, the help reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months. Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it's woefully underfunded.
Czech power company CEZ reports 1st half of year net profit of $1 billion, 34% down year-on-year
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power utility CEZ says its net profit in the first half of the year reached 22.3 billion Czech crowns, or $1 billion. That's down from 33.6 billion in the same period a year ago. The country’s main electricity producer attributed the 34% decline to a new windfall tax on profits introduced as prices for energy soared. The Czech state has an almost 70% stake in CEZ. The company says that means the state this year will receive up to 120 billion Czech crowns from CEZ in dividends, income taxes and levies on production sales, including the windfall tax.
If you've ever wanted to be in 'Hamilton,' you can now do so — on Roblox
NEW YORK (AP) — The landmark Broadway musical “Hamilton” has landed on Roblox, turning the innovative stage show into an immersive online environment for a new generation. In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical’s characters and negotiate through 10 levels set during the Revolutionary War. It starts at the New York docks and the goal is to free the city from British yoke. Appropriately, the music-filled game requires no real money. The experience launches Thursday. It has the blessing of writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose blockbuster musical charts the rise and fall of statesman Alexander Hamilton.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
