Ending Nigeria's fuel subsidy pushes a shift to solar. Without a climate plan, progress is at risk
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's removal of a subsidy that helped reduce the price of gasoline has increased costs for people already struggling with high inflation. But it also potentially accelerates progress toward reducing emissions in Africa’s largest economy. In a country where only about half of the population has access to grid electricity and those who do still endure blackouts, purchasing the fossil fuel to power backup generators has now become too expensive. That’s increased interest in small solar systems at homes and businesses. But the government hasn’t detailed whether the money it’s saving from the subsidy will go toward sustainable investments or announced any incentives to make solar more affordable and accessible.
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
LONDON (AP) — Multinational companies including Amazon, Marriott, Hilton are pledging to hire more than 13,000 Ukrainian women and other refugees in Europe over the next three years. Just ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday, more than 40 corporations said Monday that they will hire, connect to work or train a total 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies. The U.N. says 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with estimated 12 million from Ukraine in the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. The hiring push in Europe has been organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by the CEO of Chobani.
Airbus wins record order for 500 jets from India's IndiGo at Paris Air Show
PARIS (AP) — India’s IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus. The record-setting order Monday underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by India’s economic growth. The country's dominant carrier is buying the A320 aircraft in what the companies say is the single biggest purchase agreement in commercial aviation history. Executives from both companies announced the deal on the opening day of the Paris Air Show. They didn’t disclose how much the order was worth, but it would likely amount to tens of billions of dollars. Indian airlines are racing to tap surging demand for travel from the nation’s growing ranks of middle-class consumers.
Intel to build $33-billion chip plant in Germany after government pledges to cover 1/3rd of cost
BERLIN (AP) — Intel and the German government have signed a deal that will see the U.S. company spend more than 30 billion euros ($32.8 billion) to build a chip manufacturing site in the eastern city of Magdeburg, after Germany pledged to cover a third of the investment required. Word of the agreement came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in Berlin. Intel acquired the land for two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg in November, and the company says the first one is expected to start production in four or five years. Before the revised letter of intent was signed Monday, plans had foreseen a total investment of at least 17 billion euros. The plan will need approval by the European Union’s executive branch.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly slip after US markets were closed for a national holiday
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as some investors take a wait-and-see attitude after U.S. markets were closed for a national holiday. Some investors were also disappointed after a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded no signs of progress from either side on various bilateral issues. China cut its loan prime rate, easing credit to help shore up flagging economic growth. The Chinese economy is recovering at a slower pace than hoped for from the disruptions caused by efforts to vanquish COVID-19. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Oil prices fell.
Insider Q&A: Lithium batteries have a 4-hour limit. Mateo Jaramillo hopes to solve that
Lithium ion batteries are in everything from computers to electric vehicles, to installations that bolster the electrical grid. But they are only one kind of battery, and they come with limitations. Lithium ion batteries can put out energy at max power for no more than 4 hours — that's just their chemistry and physics. Climate tech experts are working on alternatives. Ground was recently broken and a factory will soon open in West Virginia to manufacture a totally different type of battery made from iron interacting with air. The man behind the process and the company, Mateo Jaramillo and Form Energy, are striving for batteries that can put out energy for 100 hours.
Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change. Utilities say they're taking steps to update, replace and even bury thousands of miles of power lines. Experts say utilities should've started that work long ago. Power companies are now on the back foot. Wildfires have grown more destructive. And lawsuits over electrical equipment malfunctions have ballooned. Analysts say power customers are the ones who will end up footing the bill.
Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the bipartisan deal on the debt limit became law, House Republicans proposed a slew of tax cuts, leading to charges of hypocrisy by Democrats in a squabble that shows clashing visions for the U.S. economy. GOP lawmakers are pushing deep tax cuts for companies and the affluent as the primary driver for sustaining economic growth. President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats seek more targeted tax cuts to achieve social goals such as reducing child poverty and shifting to renewable energy. The differences will come to the forefront in 2025, when the debt limit drama returns and tax cuts passed in 2017 are due to expire.
New Jersey casinos, tracks and partners won $471M in May, up 9.4%, but in-person winnings still lag
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets and the online partners of both types of gambling won nearly $471 million in May, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier, according to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators. But the amount of money won from in-person gamblers, which the casinos consider to be their key metric, was down 2.4% from a year ago, to $227.3 million. And only three of the nine casinos — Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean — won more money from in-person gamblers in May than they did in May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
