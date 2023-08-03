Bank of England hints that UK borrowing rates will stay high after its new hike
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised its main interest rate to a fresh 15-year high as it tries to bring down persistently high inflation. The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25% on Thursday was the central bank’s 14th hike in a row. There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the bank would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June. But figures last month showing that inflation fell more than anticipated to 7.9% eased the pressure to act as aggressively again. With inflation four times the bank’s 2% target, the bank is expected to raise interest rates again over the coming months.
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales
Bud Light’s parent company expressed confidence Thursday that its U.S. market share has stabilized after a promotion with a transgender influencer cost it sales. Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a 10.5% drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But the company said its total U.S. market share was stable from late April through June, and it saw sales increases for some brands like Michelob Ultra. ABInBev said its overall revenue rose 7.2% as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day, potentially boosting prices at the pump
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year. The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The move was widely expected by analysts. Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.
Weekly applications for US jobless aid tick up from 5-month low
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market. Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell 5,500 to 228,250. Jobless benefit applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Thursday’s report comes just a day before the July jobs report will be released, which will provide a broader and more detailed look at the labor market and economy.
Does being in a good mood make you more generous? Researchers say yes and charities should take note
NEW YORK (AP) — Those ads showing caged dogs and desperate looking cats while Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” played in the background have been not just effective at making viewers sad, but also remarkably successful at raising money for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals since 2007. However, a new study shows other strategies may also be effective at motivating people to give. The study from Nathan Chan, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Casey Wichman, assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, found that people in good moods are more likely to donate to a charitable cause.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as its big rally cools some more
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street’s red-hot rally this year cools a bit more. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower Thursday and on track for a third straight loss. The Dow fell 64 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. Treasury yields in the bond market continued to march higher, putting more pressure on the stock market. Yields have climbed as the economy has remained remarkably resilient despite much higher interest rates meant to drive down inflation. Reports on Thursday indicated a still-solid job market and still-growing services industries. A more impactful report on jobs will arrive Friday.
Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading 'false information' about Ukraine conflict
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The Interfax news agency reported that a justice of the peace in a magistrate’s court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) on Thursday for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting the Russia military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict. The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).
Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter
PARIS (AP) — France's international news agency, Agence France-Presse, says it's pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content. The news agency says it applied to a Paris judge to compel X to provide data that it says is needed “for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP.” The news agency announced the legal action in a statement Wednesday. AFP said it's seeking payment under European Union intellectual property rules that cover so-called neighboring rights. Those protections allow news agencies and publishers to seek payment from digital platforms.
Facebook owner Meta carries out threat to block news in Canada. Google plans to do the same
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is keeping its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Google’s owner Alphabet has said it plans to do the same, although it does not appear to have followed through yet. A representative for the search giant did not immediately respond to a message for comment Thursday. Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge took to Elon Musk's social media site X to call out Meta’s move as “irresponsible."
