Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled the remaining seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days and angering Republicans. The administration also proposed stronger protections against development on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Department of Interior’s decision to cancel the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve. Litigation over the approval of that project is pending.
China's exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world's No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China's trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China's exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine. That's according to U.S. federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the court filings. The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran.
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Shawn Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements.
Stock market today: Asian shares fall as China reports weaker global demand hit its trade in August
Shares have fallen in Asia as China reported weaker global demand hit its trade in August, adding to pressures on its economy. Oil prices and U.S. futures also fell. Hong Kong's benchmark gave up more than 1% and most other major regional markets also declined. China said its exports fell 8.8% in August from a year earlier, while imports were down 7.3%. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 shed 0.7% and the Dow industrials fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite handed back 1.1% as declines in several big technology stocks, including Apple, weighed on the market. Treasury yields rose following data showing the U.S. services sector remains strong.
Australia and China open their first high-level dialogue in 3 years in a sign of a slight thaw
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Australia and China have started their first high-level dialogue in three years in a sign of a slight thaw to relations between countries that have clashed on human rights, COVID-19 and trade. The head of the Australia delegation said he welcomed the positive developments but there was more work to do. The dialogue that opened in Beijing on Thursday will focus on trade, people-to-people links and security. China’s former Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing said the two countries should work together while adhering to the liberalization of trade. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also met with China’s Premier Li Qiang at a regional summit. His office said Albanese would visit China later this year at the invitation of China’s leader Xi Jinping.
Google reaches tentative settlement with all 50 states over alleged app store monopoly
All 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of the distribution of apps for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones. The agreement was cited in a court filing late Tuesday by both sides. Terms were not disclosed. Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other agencies across the U.S. focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior. In November, it settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million.
As Africa Climate Summit promotes solar, off-grid power ramps up below the Sahara
NAIROBI (AP) — Access to electricity remains a major challenge for over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa, and power outages are common even for those who are hooked up to the grid. Clean electricity from solar is catching on in several large African countries, and a lot of it is off-grid, powering one or more buildings, but not attached to a larger system. In South Africa and Kenya, solar is being used to power major businesses. In Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, solar adoption remains limited to households. Dealers in Nigeria say the government should provide incentives to encourage solar, but where it hasn't, the private sector is stepping in with installment payment plans.
EU targets Apple, Amazon, Meta and other Big Tech in next phase of digital crackdown
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is targeting six Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance also were classified as online “gatekeepers” subject to the strictest requirements of the 27-nation EU’s Digital Markets Act. The act amounts to a list of do’s and don’ts that seeks to prevent tech giants from cornering new digital markets. The EU’s executive commission says digital platforms can be listed as gatekeepers if they act as key gateways between businesses and consumers by providing “core platform services.”
Poland's central bank surprises with sharp interest rate cuts despite double-digit inflation
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank has lowered its interest rates by 75 basis points despite the country’s double-digit inflation rate. The move prompted concerns by economists that the central bank was providing an economic stimulus to help the governing party ahead of parliamentary elections next month. The National Bank of Poland’s monetary policy council announced that it was cutting the reference rate from 6.75% to 6%. Economists had been expecting a rate cut given an election planned for Oct. 15 in which the conservative governing party, Law and Justice, is fighting for an unprecedented third term. The central bank’s governor is an ally of the party.
