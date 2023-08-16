American industrial icon US Steel is on the verge of being absorbed as industry consolidates further
United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be soon purchased by a competitor, with two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings. It would mean the takeover of a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century helped build everything from the United Nations building in New York City to the New Orleans Superdome. After rejecting a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs on Sunday, U.S. Steel said it was considering alternatives. On Monday, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.
UK inflation falls to 17-month low of 6.8% but unlikely to derail another interest rate rise
LONDON (AP) — The rate of inflation in the U.K. fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices. It's a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 6.8% in July, its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and sent energy prices surging. The decline from June’s 7.9% rate was in line with economists’ expectations. It’s unlikely to derail market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month, especially as wages are rising at a record high.
Stock market today: Global shares trading mixed amid worries about China economy
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed amid worries over discouraging data on China, as well as over the future of the U.S. economy. Shares are rising in early trading in France, Germany and Britain but benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures are rising. A report on the U.S. economy showed sales growth at retailers accelerated last month. That raises hopes the U.S. economy can avoid a recession, but the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates high for longer to snuff out inflation. Oil prices regained earlier loss to edge up slightly higher.
A plan for how Indonesia will spend $20 billion to transition to cleaner energy has been submitted
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A plan for how Indonesia will spend $20 billion to transition to cleaner energy was submitted Wednesday to the government and its financing partners. Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership deal was announced last year and aims to use the funds over the next three to five years to accelerate retirement of the nation’s coal plants and development of renewable energy. Details were not made public. The investment plan will be reviewed and revised further by Indonesia and its JETP partners before being released. Indonesian government officials welcomed the submission of the plan and vowed to ensure it was aligned with Indonesia's energy transition priorities.
Russia's ruble has tumbled. What does it mean for the wartime economy?
The Russian ruble has fallen a long way in recent months, and the country's central bank is stepping in to halt the slide. It also wants to stop the inflation that a weaker currency can cause. Russia's currency is down because Moscow has been earning less from selling oil abroad, a result of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. It's also importing more goods. Until now, the ruble's slide had some benefits for the government because a lower exchange rate means more rubles per dollar of oil earnings. But a lower ruble also threatens higher inflation and can undermine Russia's narrative of stability. Analysts say the Kremlin feels the slide has gone far enough.
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy. Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month. Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%. Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.
'Bidenomics' delivered a once-in-generation investment. It shows the pros and cons of policymaking
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are so many dots on the maps they blur into blobs – each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the U.S. in a nationwide investment. Roads, broadband, green energy projects. It's a once-in-a-generation undertaking, thanks to three big bills approved by Congress last session. They're now coming online. President Joe Biden calls it “Bidenomics.” Republicans criticize it as big government overreach. Taken together, the estimated $2 trillion is a centerpiece of Biden's reelection effort. On the ground, it’s a mix of the promise and pitfalls of domestic policymaking beginning to take shape across the country.
UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers. Union President Shawn Fain told members Tuesday that talks are moving slowly and have yet to address wages and other economic issues. The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. He urged everyone to vote yes and said the votes are a demonstration of the union's strength. Strike authorization votes are a routine part of contract talks and are often overwhelmingly approved. Messages were left seeking comment from all three automakers.
OK, we can relax. The iPhone 'hang up' button might not be moving much after all
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone's “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm. The latest test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone's operating software, shows the red button right back in the center of the phone dialpad where it's always been. Of course, it's always dangerous to draw firm conclusions from beta software releases, which are intended both to help engineers hunt down bugs and to gauge user reaction to changes large and small.
Going to college? Here's what you should know about student loans
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re heading to college or starting to think about where you’d like to apply, you’re probably considering options for funding your education. If you need to borrow money to pursue your dreams, you are far from alone. According to the Federal Reserve, 30% of all U.S. adults said they incurred at least some debt for their education. Additionally, borrowers owe a collective $1.77 trillion in student loan debt, including federal and private loans. If you’re a high school senior or a college student, you’ll want to apply for federal student loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.
