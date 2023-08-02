Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. Fitch says the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and cited “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.” The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.
The US government's debt has been downgraded. Here's what to know
WASHINGTON (AP) — Late Tuesday, Fitch Ratings became the second of the three major credit-rating firms to remove its coveted triple-A assessment of the United States government’s credit worthiness. Fitch cited the federal government’s rising debt burden and the political difficulties that the U.S. government has had in addressing spending and tax policies as the principal reasons for reducing its rating from AAA to AA+. The downgrade may have little impact on financial markets long-term or on the interest rates the U.S. government will pay.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as U.S. gas prices continue to rise. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. While today’s prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts say such a jump is unusual. There are a few factors causing oil prices to rise, experts say, including global supply production cuts and impacts of this summer’s extreme heat on refineries. Here’s what you need to know.
IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork
Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025. The effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork that has plagued the agency — dubbed the “paperless processing initiative” — was announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Wednesday. It comes from the assistance of an $80 billion infusion over 10 years under the Inflation Reduction Act passed into law last August.
Adidas is donating Yeezy sales to anti-hate groups. US Jews say it's making best of bad situation
Last October, sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to his antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas was left with more than a billion dollars worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers. Now, Jewish Americans are evaluating the German company’s plan to give some of the proceeds from the sneakers’ sale to groups engaged in fighting antisemitism. Several Jewish civic leaders contacted by The Associated Press said they weren’t planning to buy a pair of Yeezys themself. But they generally welcome the plan to support anti-hate organizations, saying the company is trying to make the best of a bad situation.
DoorDash hits new record for orders, revenue in second quarter
DoorDash set new records for total orders and revenue in the second quarter as its grocery and convenience deliveries accelerated and it improved driver efficiency. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 25% to 532 million for the April-June period. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. Revenue rose 33% to $2.1 billion, which was in line with forecasts. DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda said the company is continuing to see growth in users and those customers are ordering more frequently. The company lost 44 cents per share for the quarter, which was higher than the 41-cent loss Wall Street expected.
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and other lower-income Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Pakistan are worried about what comes next after Russia pulled out of a crucial wartime grain deal. They're already struggling with economic woes that have driven more people into poverty and fear rising food prices will create even more pain for households, businesses and government bottom lines. Many have diversified their sources of wheat, and there is enough of the grain to go around in the world. But the end of the deal that allowed Ukraine’s grain to flow during a global food crisis has created uncertainty about price hikes, a major driver of hunger.
Biden delays plans to restock nation’s emergency oil reserve
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying plans to restock the nation’s emergency oil reserve amid a price hike that has pushed oil above $80 a barrel. The Energy Department canceled a planned purchase of 6 million barrels for the strategic reserve this week, saying it wants to secure a good deal for taxpayers. The Biden administration said it remains committed to refilling the reserve, which President Joe Biden significantly drained last year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports because of the war in Ukraine.
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles to its worst loss in months
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled to its worst day in months as its torrid rally that critics called overdone lost more momentum. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% Wednesday for its sharpest drop since April. It was the index’s second straight loss after hitting a 16-month high last week. The Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq sank 2.2%. Yields were mixed after Fitch cut the U.S. government’s credit rating. The downgrade strikes at the core of the financial system, but it’s so far caused less drama than a similar cut in 2011. The big concerns remain corporate profits and the economy. Reports on those were mixed.
Banking executive Jeffrey Schmid named president of Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Schmid, a former banking executive, has been appointed the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, beginning Aug. 21. As president of one of the 12 regional Fed banks, Schmid will participate in the eight meetings the Fed holds each year to determine the path of short-term interest rates. Schmid is joining at a fraught time, as Fed officials are considering whether to lift their key interest rate for a 12th time in the past year and a half at their next meeting in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.