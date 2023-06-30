Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in closely watched test of work requirements
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is offering a new bargain to some adults without health insurance beginning Saturday: Go to work or school and the state will cover you. But advocates decry the plan, which will insure far fewer people than a full expansion of the state-federal Medicaid program. They say it's needlessly restrictive and expensive. The program is likely to be closely watched as Republicans in Congress push to let states require some current Medicaid enrollees to work. The plan would provide coverage for able-bodied adults who meet activity requirements of 80 hours per month and whose incomes are 100% or less of the federal poverty level.
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
Fate of record tech industry tie-up heads to judge as Microsoft defends $69B Activision deal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history is now in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard. Federal antitrust enforcers have sued to block the $69 billion acquisition they say will harm competition between Microsoft and gaming industry competitors such as Sony and Nintendo. But Microsoft has largely had the upper hand in the 5-day San Francisco federal court hearing that ends Thursday, calling in its CEO Satya Nadella and other executives, including longtime Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, to testify in favor of the merger.
New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of natural gas
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators announced unprecedented fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements as it burned off vast amounts of natural gas. The New Mexico Environment Department announced Thursday a $40.3 million penalty against Austin, Texas-based Ameredev. Regulators allege excessive emissions at five facilities in New Mexico's Lea County near the town of Jal. Representatives for Ameredev and a parent company could not immediately be reached for comment. Regulators say unauthorized emissions are the equivalent natural gas burned to heat nearly 17,000 homes for a year.
How Mecca is the lynchpin for Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism drive
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is pumping billions of dollars into the holy city of Mecca to meet its ambitious economic targets, with high-end hotels, apartment blocks, retailers and restaurants planned for areas around the Grand Mosque. The kingdom wants to attract more than 30 million religion tourists per year by 2030 and for tourism to make a bigger contribution to the economy. The government is homing in on religious tourism because the demand already exists. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s two most sacred cities, Mecca and Medina. Neighboring Dubai and Qatar can never compete with this offering, even as they host global events and major sporting competitions.
Stock market today: World shares are mostly higher after strong data lift Wall St benchmarks
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after strong data lifted benchmarks on Wall Street. China reported slower factory activity in June due to weaker consumer spending and export demand. On Thursday, most stocks ticked higher on Wall Street following the latest signs that the U.S. economy remains stronger than feared. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday and is on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven. The Dow gained 269 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down by less than 0.1%. Fewer American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Such data suggest the economy is still robust but they may bring still higher interest rates.
Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says companies that create machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September. The government said Friday that the new measure that was first announced in March, “is country neutral.” But it is seen as part of a U.S. policy that aims to restrict China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which can be used in military technology. Notably, the requirement affects ASML, the world’s only producer of machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to make advanced semiconductor chips. The Dutch government has prohibited the Veldhoven-based company from exporting some of its machines to China since 2019.
Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work 'torture.' Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nearly 200 former content moderators for Facebook are suing the company and a local contractor in a court case in Kenya that could have implications for the work worldwide. They are the first known moderators outside the United States to lodge such a complaint. The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support. They say they are haunted by the graphic videos and other content they watched so the rest of the world wouldn't have to. One former moderator says it was like taking a bullet for Facebook users, and another called the work “torture.”
US economic growth last quarter is revised up sharply to a 2% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years. The revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate. Despite the uptick, the government’s third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September. The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate hikes beginning early last year.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump's media company public. The charges were outlined Thursday in papers unsealed in federal court in New York and do not implicate Trump or the Trump Media & Technology Group. That's the parent company of Trump's Truth Social platform. Prosecutors say the men were given confidential information about a merger deal. Lawyers for all three declined to comment. The three were freed on bond after a court hearing in Miami.
