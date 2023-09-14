Europe's central bank faces close call on interest rates as threat of recession grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is deciding whether to raise interest rates again or not, and analysts are saying it's a close call. The bank could go for a 10th straight increase on Thursday to fight inflation that's been plaguing consumers. But there are also worries that the bank may have gone far enough, and that raising rates again could tip the economy into recession later this year by making credit too expensive. Interest rates influence borrowing costs across the economy, including how much it costs to buy a house or invest in growing a business.
UAW chief says offers from Detroit companies are inadequate, says union is ready to go on strike
DETROIT (AP) — With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. He said the offers don't reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven't seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.
Biden rules on clean cars face crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles — a major source of planet-warming emissions — face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach, while environmental groups and the Biden administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
Leaving Google's search engine isn't easy, government witness says in antitrust case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is pressing ahead with its antitrust case against Google. On Wednesday, that included questioning a former employee of the search engine giant about deals he helped negotiate with phone companies in the 2000s. Chris Barton worked for Google from 2004 to 2011 and testified that he made it a priority to negotiate for Google to be the default search engine on mobile devices. In exchange, he offered phone service providers or manufacturers a share of the revenue generated by clicks. In the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century, the government argues Google rigs the market by locking in its search engine as the default choice.
Third attempt fails to free luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in Greenland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Another attempt to pull free a luxury cruise ship with 206 people that ran aground in the world’s northernmost national park has failed after trying to use the high tide. It was the third attempt to free the MV Ocean Explorer. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle Monday in Alpefjord which is in the huge Northeast Greenland National Park. Denmark's Arctic Command said Wednesday that a fisheries research vessel had in vain attempted to pull the Ocean Explorer free at high tide. It was now waiting for a larger inspection vessel to arrive at the site. That ship was expected Friday in the evening.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French agency says
PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates. If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said. A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's Lightning cable?
LONDON (AP) — Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard. A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc. The USB-C's slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in. It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.
Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz steps down from the coffee chain's board
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz is stepping down from the company’s board of directors. Schultz is credited for transforming the Seattle-based business into the coffee giant it’s known as today. Starbucks said Wednesday his departure from the board is part of a planned transition. After purchasing Starbucks in 1987, Schultz headed the company as CEO until 2000 and again between 2008 and 2017. He later came out of retirement to return as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive last year — but bid farewell to that title after Laxman Narasimhan officially took the reins in March.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher after US inflation data ease rate hike worries
Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the U.S. in August, but not by much more than expected. The subdued increase in U.S. prices eased worries over the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. But Chinese markets retreated on renewed worries about the property sector. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. While inflation was a touch hotter than estimated, economists still expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its meeting next week.
New Indonesian industrial park on Borneo, feted as 'green,' will be powered by coal, report says
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An industrial park being built in Indonesia on the tropical island of Borneo that has attracted billions of dollars in foreign and domestic investment is damaging the environment in an area where endangered species live and migrate. It also will be partly powered by coal, according to an environmental impact assessment of the project reviewed by The Associated Press but not yet made available to the public. Several of the companies currently invested in or with agreements to be a part of the project have company policies or pledges to decarbonize their supply chains and eliminate reliance of power from fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal.
