'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: 'I'm in meltdown'
LONDON (AP) — For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, it's soaring housing costs as interest rates spike to 15-year highs. Those rates have risen to 5% after being under 1% for the past decade. That has ratcheted up mortgages and rents in Britain. Around a million households are expected to face a 500-pound, or $655, monthly increase in their average mortgage repayments in the next few years. More rate hikes are expected as the Bank of England tries to bring down the highest inflation in the Group of Seven major economies.
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The figure matched the pace of consumer inflation in June from the prior month, underscoring that shoppers are just about keeping up with pricing pressures. While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than expected, economists focused on the number that excludes volatile autos, gas, building materials and food services, which rose a solid 0.6% in June. That 0.6% figure is what is fed into the government’s measure of economic growth, and it’s a fairly strong spending number.
As Macron's criticism reverberates, US economist says she won't take top EU job
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says the American candidate to become one of the bloc’s chief economists will now not take up the position because of the political controversy it has stirred. In a letter to the EU's executive Commission released early on Wednesday, Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton wrote that she had “determined that the best course of action is for me to withdraw and not take up the Chief Economist position.” French President Emmanuel Macron led the objections to appointing an American to the job. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she accepted Scott Morton's decision “with regret and hope that she will continue to use her extraordinary skill-set to push for strong competition enforcement.”
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally despite mixed signals on regional economies
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after a rally on Wall Street fueled by the frenzy around artificial intelligence. The Asian Development Bank issued an update on regional economies noting that exports have weakened as growth has slowed in China and other major economies. Hong Kong's benchmark fell on selling of property shares after troubled developer China Evergrande reported its debts rose in the past two years to about $340 billion. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to its highest finish since early April 2022. The Dow added 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Microsoft logged a 4% gain after announcing pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. Financial institutions that reported strong earnings also logged big gains.
Russia launches intense night attacks across Ukraine and targets the southern port city of Odesa
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched an intense series of nighttime air attacks using drones and missiles against targets across Ukraine. The head of Kyiv's military administration said on Wednesday the southern port city of Odesa was targeted with especially fierce strikes for a second consecutive night. No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, a fire at a military facility in Russian-annexed Crimea caused the closure of an important highway and the evacuation of over 2,200 civilians from four villages, according to Russian officials.
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like “Lipstick King” Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John's abandons trademark to 'Taco Tuesday'
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Taco Bell has rung up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday” free of trademark restrictions. On Tuesday, Taco John’s formally abandoned its longstanding claim to sole use of the phrase amid a challenge from its fast-food rival. In a two-page filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Cheyenne-based Taco John’s gave up the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in 49 states, ending a high-profile spat with Taco Bell. But the dispute looks to keep simmering in New Jersey, where a restaurant promises to keep fighting Taco Bell over the exclusive right to “Taco Tuesday” promotions in that state.
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday it is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as Llama 2 free for research and commercial use. Much like tech peers Google and Microsoft, the social media company has long had a big research team of computer scientists devoted to advancing AI technology. But it’s been overshadowed as the release of ChatGPT sparked a rush to profit off of “generative AI” tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.