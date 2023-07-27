US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
A 'rolling recession' or a 'richcession' might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing." Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession."
European Central Bank hikes interest rates to combat inflation and leaves door open to more
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and then kept the door open to further hikes despite increasing fears of recession. She said Thursday that “we might hike or we might hold” at the bank's next meeting in September. But she insisted that the ECB is “very strongly rooted in our determination to break the back of inflation.” U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday was similarly noncommittal about whether more rate increases might be coming.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world’s richest man.
Deep dive into Meta's algorithms shows that America's political polarization has no easy fix
WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. The analysis examined user data from the 2020 election and found that changing the algorithms had little to no impact on people's political attitudes. That suggested that addressing political polarization in the U.S. will require more than just new social media software. The analysis also showed how conservatives and liberals rely on different sources for news and information, and that conservatives encounter far more political misinformation on Facebook than liberals do. Algorithms are the automated systems that social media platforms use to suggest content for users.
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.” The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite. Microsoft says it “will continue to cooperate with the commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns.”
Big banks will need to hold more capital to guard against risk under new Fed proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis. The proposal released Thursday, boiled down from highly complex and technical nuances, roughly means that Wall Street collectively will have to set aside tens of billions of dollars as a buffer against risk. The banking industry had a hostile reaction to the Fed’s proposal. Banks have long contended that they hold more than enough capital to withstand even a global financial crisis.
Republican-led committee calls off vote to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has called off a vote on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship of conservatives by tech companies. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted shortly before the committee was to meet Thursday that based on “Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate” with the investigation, it had decided to hold contempt in abeyance, “For now.” The committee says Meta has produced only documents between Meta and external entities, and a small subset of relevant internal documents. It’s seeking more internal documents.
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Coutts Bank has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views. The resignation Thursday of CEO Peter Flavel comes just a day after Coutts owner NatWest Group parted ways with its CEO, Alison Rose. Rose left after acknowledging that she had discussed Farage’s personal details with a journalist. Coutts is well-known as the bankers for Britain’s royal family and nobility. Flavel says that Coutts fell below its “high standards of personal service“ in Farage’s case and that as CEO, he should ”bear ultimate responsibility for this."
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally runs out of gas
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is fading, and its big rally is losing momentum despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower Thursday after touching its highest level in nearly 16 months. The Nasdaq flipped from an early gain to a loss of 0.6%. The Dow was down 255 points, or 0.7%. Earlier in the day, it seemed to be on the verge of its 14th straight gain, which would tie a win-streak record set in 1897. Critics have been saying the market’s big recent rally has been too much, too fast.
