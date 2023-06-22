Macron calls for massive investment to respond to climate emergency and poverty at Paris summit
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for massive investment for developing countries to tackle climate emergency and poverty. Macron is hosting world leaders, heads of international organizations and activists for a two-day summit in Paris. Developing nations point to an outdated system where the United States, Europe, China and other big economies that have caused most climate damage are leaving poorest countries to deal with the consequences. The talks come as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a global debt crisis have led to a drop in life expectancy and increased poverty in most countries, according to the United Nations Development Program. Activists fear the summit won’t meet expectations. They urge rich countries to deliver on their existing commitments.
Australian online safety watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s online safety watchdog has issued a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation of what the social media giant is doing to tackle a surge in online hate since Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the platform. On Thursday, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said she has received more complaints about online hate on Twitter in the past 12 months than any other platform. She sent a notice to Twitter on Wednesday with 36 detailed questions on how its policies about hateful conduct are enforced. If Twitter does not respond with factual and truthful responses to all questions within 28 days, an Australian judge could fine the company up to 700,000 Australian dollars ($476,000) for every day of delay.
Up, up and away — flying taxis look to France's city of revolution to unleash change on the skies
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — After much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying, non-polluting electric taxis, their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is now just around the corner. They came this week to France's capital, a home of revolution since 1789, to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. Capitalizing on its moment in the global spotlight, the Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator — Volocopter of Germany — could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
Bank of England is set to hike rates to battle inflation. That means pain for borrowers
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is poised to raise borrowing costs again to combat stubbornly high inflation, which has failed to come down from its peak as quickly as expected. The consensus among analysts is that the central bank will raise its main interest rate by a quarter-percentage point Thursday. That would hit a new 15-year high, but there are concerns that it may opt for a bigger half-point increase. That larger hike would be painful for people with loans, especially the 1.4 million or so households in the U.K. that will have to refinance their mortgages over the rest of the year.
Turkish central bank faces key test on economic turnaround after Erdogan's reelection
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's central bank faces a key test on turning to more conventional economic policies to counter sky-high inflation after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent reelection. On Thursday, the bank is holding its first interest rate-setting meeting since the longtime leader named internationally respected officials to head the bank and the finance ministry. While a sharp rate hike is expected, it’s not clear if it will be enough to ease market concerns. The appointments have been seen as a sign that Turkey would abandon Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lowering interest rates combats inflation. Traditional economy theory says just the opposite. Erdogan has said he would “accept” his new finance minister’s policies — but also insisted his views haven't changed.
Swiss central bank raises key interest rate and says more hikes can't be ruled out
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank has raised its key interest rate as it seeks to combat inflation and said “it cannot be ruled out” that more hikes will be necessary. Inflation has declined significantly to 2.2% in May but is above the target set by the Swiss National Bank. It warned Thursday that price pressure persist and would make themselves felt in coming months without action. It said the decision to hike its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1.75% was “countering inflationary pressure which has increased again over the medium term.”
Stock market today: Global shares decline after Fed chair inflation comments
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower following a retreat on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve chair indicated he believes inflation still isn't under control. Benchmarks in Europe slid in early trading as the central banks of Switzerland and Norway raised their benchmark interest rates to counter inflation, while the Bank of England was expected to do so. Asian shares were mixed, while markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Dragon Boat Festival. That offers a break for Chinese shares from jitters about possible renewed tensions in the U.S.-China relationship after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.
Norway raises key interest rate to fight inflation and expects further hikes ahead
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank says it has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point in an effort to “bring inflation down to target.” Norges Bank said Thursday that higher wage growth and a weaker-than-projected krone will boost inflation and “international interest rates have risen more than anticipated.” The Scandinavian country, which is not part of the European Union, had an inflation rate in May of 6.7%. That’s far above the central bank’s target of 2%. However, the bank noted that “pressures in the Norwegian economy are easing.” It added that following Thursday’s hike to 3.75%, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in August.
Fed's Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.
Biden's 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee. Last month, Biden nominated Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to serve as a Fed governor, a position that would make her the first Latina governor in the Fed’s 110-year history. He also nominated Philip Jefferson, who joined the board last year, for the spot of vice chair, which was vacated by Lael Brainard when she became a top economic adviser to Biden. Also in May, Biden nominated Lisa Cook to serve a full 14-year term on the board.
