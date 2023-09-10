Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels
NEW DELHI (AP) — Group of 20 leaders have agreed to triple renewable energy and try to increase the funds for climate change-related disasters but maintained the status quo with regards to phasing out carbon spewing coal. A senior Indian government official leading some of the G20 negotiations called it “probably the most vibrant, dynamic and ambitious document on climate action.” The official spoke during a news conference shortly after G20 leaders announced the agreement on Saturday. G20 nations emit 80% of all planet-warming gases. Most climate and energy experts agree that the G20 leaders put out a strong message on climate action.
Biden finds a new friend in Vietnam as American CEOs look for alternatives to Chinese factories
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a Vietnam that’s looking to dramatically ramp up trade with the United States. It's a sign of how competition with China is reshaping relationships across Asia. The president has made it a point of pride that Vietnam is elevating the United States to the status of being a comprehensive strategic partner. Other countries Vietnam has extended this designation to include China and Russia. Giving the U.S. the same status suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as U.S. and European companies are looking for alternatives to Chinese factories.
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they're bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren’t agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a slightly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday following three straight days of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.
Elon Musk's social media site X sues California over the state's content moderation law
Elon Musk's social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California. The lawsuit is over a state law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment, including details on how and when they remove that content. The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta challenges the constitutionality and legal validity of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year “to secure the energy supply.”
Powerful ethnic militia in Myanmar repatriates 1,200 Chinese suspected of involvement in cybercrime
BANGKOK (AP) — An official says that one of Myanmar’s biggest and most powerful ethnic minority militias has arrested and repatriated more than 1,200 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in criminal online scam operations. The United Wa State Army group and Chinese media said Saturday that 1,207 Chinese nationals who were arrested by the Wa state police for online fraud were handed over Wednesday to the Chinese police at the border gate in Panghsang. That's the capital of Wa-administered territory on the border with China’s Yunnan province. Cybercrime scams have become a major issue in Asia as many of the workers employed to carry out the online scams are themselves victims of criminal gangs.
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies have outlined plans to create a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say such a network will be a game changer for global trade. The details were announced Saturday in India at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. U.S. officials say the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.