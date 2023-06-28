Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession"? Or maybe no recession at all?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to defend planned takeover of game-maker Activision Blizzard in court
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday to defend the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. Federal regulators are seeking to block the deal. Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are both expected to testify before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco. The hearing could make or break what would be the most expensive acquisition in the technology sector's history. Federal antitrust enforcers and PlayStation-maker Sony have argued that Microsoft's purchase would hurt competition by unfairly bolstering Microsoft's Xbox gaming console.
Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening
The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren’t typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It’s a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent. No employer is making a more aggressive push than the country’s largest: the federal government, which aims to hire 22,000 tech workers in fiscal 2023.
Threatened by shortages, electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
BEIJING (AP) — Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure “white gold” in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile. General Motors Co. and the parent company of China’s BYD Auto Ltd. are going straight to the source and buying stakes in lithium miners, a rare step in an industry that relies on outside vendors for copper and other raw materials. Others are investing in lithium refiners or recycling technology. A shortfall in supplies would be an obstacle for government and industry plans to ramp up sales to tens of millions of electric vehicles a year.
Stock market today: Global shares mixed despite Wall Street rally
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed despite a rally on Wall Street driven by optimism over reports suggesting the American economy is in better shape than feared. Benchmarks rose in early trading in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices climbed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2% and Sydney gained 1%, while Shanghai fell. The weak yen helped lift shares of Japanese exporters like Toyota and Nintendo. A cheap yen boosts the value of such companies' overseas earnings. Wall Street advanced on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.1% and resuming an upward climb that had carried it earlier this month to its highest level in more than a year.
Norway approves 19 oil and gas projects, saying the resulting investments are worth over $19 billion
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has approved 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over $19 billion. Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy, said the projects are also an important contribution to Europe’s energy security. Norway is the only net exporter of oil and gas in Europe. The conflict in Ukraine has boosted the Scandinavian country's revenues as European countries previously reliant on Russia seek alternative energy sources. However, Norway has fended off accusations that it’s profiting from the war. Oslo has announced that Norway donating $7.4 billion to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package.
New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will push ahead this week with plans to beef up the bloc's borders and outsource their migrant challenges to countries people leave or cross to get to Europe. Austria, Hungary, Poland and others are blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain. That means the work must focus on preventing migrants from entering and deporting those who can't stay more efficiently. But the EU summit on Thursday and Friday has the potential to open a can of political worms. Such is the sensitive nature of asylum rules in Europe. The EU has teetered from political crisis to crisis since well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015.
2,700 people tricked into working for cybercrime syndicates rescued in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine security forces say they rescued 2,700 people who had been trafficked and tricked into working for cybercrime syndicates. The number of people rescued and the scale of the raids conducted in metropolitan Manila early Tuesday were the largest so far this year. The raids illustrate how the Philippines has become a key operations base of cybercrime syndicates. Their scams have become a major issue in Asia with people in poor and strife-torn countries being lured into taking jobs only to learn later the work involves criminal activity. Most of those rescued were from the Philippines, but the foreigners came from 17 countries, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren't enough
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don't go far enough. That's because many of the new features are only available if teens and their parents opt in to using them. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens’ mental health.
