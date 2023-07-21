Attention turns to Mega Millions after California store sells winning Powerball ticket
Lottery dreamers are setting their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot now that a ticket worth more than $1 billion finally has been sold for the Powerball lottery. The new jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $720 million, making it the game’s fifth highest. It hasn’t yet broken into the top 10 highest lottery wins in U.S. history though. If someone picks all five numbers, plus the gold Mega Ball, they have the option of taking the prize in yearly increments paid over 29 years or a $369.6 million lump sum before taxes. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other technology companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The White House said Friday it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. Some of the commitments call for third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who'll audit the technology or hold the companies accountable. The companies have committed to security testing to guard against major risks, such as to biosecurity and cybersecurity.
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers. The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show “Abbott Elementary.” The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
Sri Lankan president's visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit, his first since taking up the top job last year after an economic meltdown forced his predecessor to flee. On Friday, he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders unveiled a series of agreements. Relations between the two countries surged last year when Sri Lanka was mired in its worst economic crisis in modern history. India provided critical financial and humanitarian assistance worth over $4 billion to its neighbor to help inject much needed stability.
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia's shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future. He's courting organized labor at a moment when some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024. The president toured the shipyard on Thursday where there was a steel-cutting ceremony for a vessel needed to build offshore wind farms. Biden ticked through the various union jobs being created by the project. Biden said his frends in organized labor know that "when I think climate, I think jobs."
Hate speech posted on economics website is traced to leading universities, research finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday. Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists. Yet the new research points in the opposite direction. It indicates that economists at top-tier schools, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago were among the site's active participants.
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as investors weigh weakness in the tech sector
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia after the rally on Wall Street fizzled with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris and Hong Kong but fell in Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices also climbed. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier, gaining 0.5%, because it includes fewer tech stocks. Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its future profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined.
UK banking boss apologizes to populist politician Farage over the closure of his account
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group has apologized to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. Farage, a talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the prestigious private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly. Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group, wrote to Farage to apologize for “deeply inappropriate comments” made about him in bank documents. Her statement came after Britain’s Treasury announced Thursday that U.K. banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers’ accounts under changes designed to protect freedom of expression.
Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
DENVER (AP) — The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world's thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one. In arid locations, besides the clean electricity, there is the added benefit of reducing evaporation. But the technology has been slow to take off. Pilot projects in India were never broadened. A study measuring the potential of covering canals in California has given the idea new legs. Now a startup company is trying to learn from India's challenges and will install panels on canals in California's Central Valley. And environmental groups are pressing for even greater adoption.
