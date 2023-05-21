Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt talks are set to resume as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepare to meet in person Monday about averting an economy-wrecking federal default. The Republican leader is expressing cautious optimism about a possible debt ceiling compromise as Washington races to raise America’s borrowing limit before the funds could be depleted early next month. The leaders spoke by phone Sunday while president was returning home on Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Japan. McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol that the call was “productive.” Negotiations between Republicans and White House representatives were to resume Sunday evening at the Capitol.
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
BEIJING (AP) — China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. The country's cyberspace agency says Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that threaten China’s information infrastructure and affect national security. The United States, Europe and Japan are reducing Chinese access to chipmaking and other technology they say might be used in weapons. President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the curbs and warned of unspecified consequences but appears to be struggling with how to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop processor chips.
South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Germany have pledged more cooperation in building stable supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Seoul on Sunday after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan. Yoon said a stronger supply chain partnership would help them cope with global economic instability and conflicts. He said the countries will work to advance trade relations in high-tech industries and clean energy, including semiconductors and hydrogen projects, and pursue opportunities in defense cooperation. Yoon said they also discussed North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since last year and accelerated its push to expand its nuclear arsenal.
Sinn Fein wins in Northern Ireland local elections, urges return of government
LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland’s local elections. The party repeated its success from last year’s assembly elections. The vote counting in the local election was completed late Saturday. Sinn Fein took 144 of 462 local government seats. The Democratic Unionist Party captured 122 seats while the centrist Alliance Party had 67. Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said the results were “momentous.” She added that her party’s success was a message from voters that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government must get back to business. The semi-autonomous Belfast government has been suspended since the DUP walked out more than a year ago to protest a post-Brexit customs border.
Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright majority
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The conservative party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide election victory but without enough parliamentary seats on Sunday to form a government outright. The prime ministery has indicated he will seek a second election in a bid to consolidate his victory without need of a coalition partner. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with nearly complete election results late Sunday. But under the current electoral system of proportional representation, his 40% vote share was still not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in parliament.
Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists have gathered in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of a large-scale octopus farm. They said Sunday that there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in Spain's Canary Islands. Protesters showed concern for jailing these solitary clever animals in pools. But the company behind the project claims their scientific research guarantees the welfare of the octopuses whose meat is considered a delicacy in many countries.
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as overly strict rules that limit development. Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of projects necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have urged China to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In its joint statement, the G7 says it does not want to harm China and wants “constructive and stable relations.” It says the members are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East and South China aeas and opposes any attempts to use force or coercion in disputes or toward Taiwan. They united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang. But they emphasized the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as climate change, global economic stability and debt.
Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.