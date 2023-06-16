Biden hopes Su's role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
African leaders set to meet with presidents of Ukraine, Russia in bid to end war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Ukraine in a delegation of African leaders and senior officials seeking ways to end Kyiv’s 15-month war with Russia. Ramaphosa’s press service said he was met Friday by a Ukrainian special envoy and South Africa’s ambassador at a rail station near Bucha. That's the Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets following Russian forces’ withdrawal last spring. The African delegation includes senior officials from Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and the Comoro Islands. Ramaphosa said last month that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to separate meetings with the delegation.
Energy Department among federal agencies breached by Russian ransomware gang
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. They say the impact is not expected to be great. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly. A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected. Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Oregon's Department of Transportation.
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, , helped by stronger sales of auto dealers. Economists were expecting a decline for the month. Retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March but then recovered in April.The retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including healthcare, travel and hotel lodging. Nor is U.S. retail sales data adjusted for inflation.
European Central Bank hikes rates again and vows more after US Fed hits pause
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has pressed ahead with another interest rate hike and is making clear more are on the way. The quarter-percentage point increase Thursday aims to crush inflation that’s driving up the cost of groceries, utility bills and summer vacations. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a break from its own string of increases. In Europe, it was the eighth straight rise since July 2022 as the bank seeks to bring down inflation from 6.1%. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank “will continue to hike at our next meeting" in July and it's "not thinking about pausing.”
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has closed a multiyear investigation into whether former President Donald Trump, or his company, misled authorities to reduce taxes on properties they own in the New York City suburbs. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Thursday that her office conducted the probe “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.” Rocah, a Democrat, started investigating Trump in 2021, seeking to determine if the former presdient or the Trump Organization provided officials with misleading valuations in an effort to shrink the tax bill on his Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan.
Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden opened his 2020 presidential run at a Pittsburgh union hall. The first political rally of his reelection campaign is being held at a union gathering on the other side of Pennsylvania, punctuating just how much the president is counting on labor support to carry him to a second term. The symmetry is no accident. Rallying labor activists on Saturday at Philadelphia’s Convention Center can help Biden’s campaign ignite early enthusiasm — and organizing muscle — that may eventually boost Democratic voter turnout in the city’s fast-growing suburbs and other key parts of battleground Pennsylvania, which in 2020 helped him flip the state four years after it backed Donald Trump.
Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have pushed higher in Asia after a broad-based rally on Wall Street. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney all logged moderate gains. Japan's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged. U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices edged higher after gaining more than 3% on Thursday. Also Thursday, the S&P 500 notched the biggest gain yet in its winning streak, climbing 1.2%. The Dow was up 1.3% and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates only once more this year. The S&P 500’s gain was its sixth straight, its longest winning streak since 2021.
Governor signs public funding bill for new A's stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.
