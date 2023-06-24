'Rage giving' prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say
The windfall of donations that abortion access groups received following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago hasn't lasted. Reproductive health organizations and advocacy groups say one-time emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off this year. Naa Amissah-Hammond of Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice, says some major abortion access funders have shifted from organizations working in states now banning abortion to those where it remains legal. Women's health and foster care nonprofits also say they haven't seen increased support.
Want a climate-friendly flight? It's going to take a while and cost you more
Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades. The industry is counting on sustainable fuel to contribute heavily to its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But critics say airlines are greenwashing by taking credit for an alternative fuel that barely exists today. Because sustainable fuel costs more and is in low supply, plane tickets are likely to creep up in price, too.
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. General Motors had partnered with an Iranian firm to build the sedans, selling them for two-and-a-half times the price in America at the zenith of the country’s oil wealth. Today, Khosro Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Seville. It’s a challenge that’s only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as Iran faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program.
Stock market today: Wall Street falls to close out its first losing week in the last six
NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow dropped 219 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world. Treasury yields sank as investors sought safer places for their money.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. Among those at Friday's White House meeting were the leaders of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Modi is closing a four-day state visit in which he addressed Congress, met Biden in the Oval Office and was given a lavish state dinner. He was also feted at a State Department luncheon Friday. Some U.S. lawmakers and activists said Modi's human rights record should not have qualified him for such high honors.
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space. At NASA's request, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land from potential mineral exploration and mining at a desert site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The U.S. space agency says the unusually flat desert tract above the lithium deposit must be left undisturbed because the unique topography is used to calibrate razor-sharp measurements for hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead. A Nevada congressman has introduced legislation opposing the removal of the tract as a potential lithium mining site.
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered city in Russia
The Russian owner of the private military contractor Wagner has made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the threat, security has been heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine. While the outcome of the confrontation remains unclear, it appears likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces were probing Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.