Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to roll out a new set of initiatives Friday to reduce health care costs. They include a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. His remarks would build on previous initiatives to limit health care costs. The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new estimates showing 18.7 million older adults and other Medicare beneficiaries will in 2025 save an estimated $400 a year in prescription drug costs because of the president placing a cap on out-of-pocket spending as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China's treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations. Speaking with businesspeople, Yellen defended U.S. controls on technology exports that irk Beijing, saying they're necessary for national security. She rejected suggestions Washington is trying to decouple the U.S. economy from China's. Yellen cited what she said was China's use of subsidies to state-owned industries and barriers for foreign competitors. U.S.-Chinese relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Beijing’s military expansion and other irritants. Treasury officials said no major breakthroughs were expected.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new, text-based app called Threads, according to a letter obtained by Semafor. In the Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. Threads, which was launched Wednesday night, arrives at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of the platform. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded to the report of Spiro’s letter on Threads Thursday afternoon, writing, “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”
Meta's new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter. It's a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that's undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for Threads in its first day. There's plenty of excitement about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app. There also have been glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features. That raises the question of whether it could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12. In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers. An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.
Stock market today: Asian shares fall as strong US data dash hopes for an end to rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have slipped after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been shaken by strong economic data. U.S. futures fell and oil prices were higher. Investors were watching for updates from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing, where she was meeting with senior Chinese officials to try to soothe antagonisms over a host of issues and promote global financial stability. Stocks fell Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations. But neither government has shown willingness to make major policy changes. China's Finance Ministry on Friday said it was hoping for “win-win results” from Yellen's visit. It follows one by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Xi last month in an encounter that lasted just 30 minutes. Here’s a look at some areas of contention.
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, are set to officially agree Friday for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050, rather than setting the date as a hard deadline.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug for patients with early stages of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration decision clears the way for Medicare and other insurers to begin paying for the drug called Leqembi. The FDA gave it conditional approval in January based on early results suggesting the drug could modestly slow cognitive decline. FDA officials said Thursday that the drug's benefits have now been confirmed. The drug will carry a warning about potentially serious side effects, including brain swelling and bleeding. Patients getting the drug through Medicare will need to enroll in a federal registry tracking the drug's safety and effectiveness.
