Biden administration to target drugs for price negotiations to lower Medicare costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is set to announce the first prescription drugs being targeted by the U.S. government for price negotiations as part of an effort to lower Medicare costs. The announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law requires the federal government for the first time to start negotiating directly with companies about the prices they charge for some of Medicare’s most expensive drugs. The process has drawn legal challenges from drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republicans in Congress. It’s also a centerpiece of Biden’s reelection pitch as he touts his work to lower costs for Americans.
Top Chinese official tells the US commerce secretary he's ready to improve cooperation
BEIJING (AP) — The top Chinese official in charge of economic relations with Washington has told Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo he's ready to “make new positive efforts” to improve cooperation following an agreement to reduce trade tension. The agreement on Monday is the most substantial result to date out of a string of visits by American officials to Beijing over the last three months to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades. Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Tuesday he was ready to “make new positive efforts to deepen our consensus and extend our cooperation.” The two governments would launch an “information exchange” about U.S. controls on technology exports that irritate Beijing, though Raimondo defended the curbs as necessary.
Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers who don't have Prime memberships
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed that the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks. The consumer education website Consumer World said Monday that for now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause was still under investigation. It’s unclear when the lines will be back up. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise as attention turns to earnings, economies
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly rising as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai edged up in afternoon trading Tuesday. Toyota shares temporarily fell all auto assembly lines at its Japan plants were down because of an apparent computer system glitch. The share prices recovered later. On Wall Street, shares rose. Companies are wrapping up earnings reports, which have mostly beaten analysts’ expectations. Still, overall profits for the S&P 500 have contracted under the weight of persistent inflation.
London’s plan to charge drivers of polluting cars sparks protests and stirs political passions
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license-plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that comes into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism is evidence that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the plan will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths a year in the British capital. Critics say it’s a cash grab that will penalize suburban residents who depend on their cars for work and essential travel. Some backers of the plan say opposition is being exploited by cynical politicians and conspiracy theorists.
As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up nationally, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden is counting on critical labor support as he campaigns for a second term in office, holding his first re-election campaign rally at a Pennsylvania union hall in June, declaring: “I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history.” The White House and Treasury on Monday issued a joint analysis on the state of labor unions and the administration's role in protecting them.
How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud, and make it easier to pay
NEW YORK (AP) — Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses, schools, universities and even non-profits looking for ways to integrate AI in their operations. John Kim, chief product officer for PayPal, spoke with The Associated Press about how the company is using the early proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in its business, as well as PayPal’s future in payments when there’s so much competition. Kim say PayPal plans on launching three new products with ties to AI in the next 120 days.
Thousands take to Colombia’s streets to protest 50% increase in gasoline prices
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of protesters on cars and motorbikes have taken to the streets of Colombia’s main cities to reject recent hikes in gasoline prices that have drastically increased the price of fuel in the South American country. Protesters say that the monthly price hikes set by Colombia’s first leftist government are making it harder for small businesses to operate, and could push up the price of food. The government of President Gustavo Petro says the gasoline subsidies cost about $11 billion a year. The government argues that it needs to eliminate the subsidies to pay debts to national oil company Ecopetrol and free up more funds for social programs.
US, China agree to discuss export controls as commerce secretary visits to warm up chilly ties
BEIJING (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she and her Chinese counterpart agreed to exchange information on U.S. export controls that irk Beijing and set up a group to discuss other commercial issues. But neither side appeared ready to make major concessions on disputes that have plunged relations to their lowest level in decades. Raimondo joined American officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July who have visited China in the past three months in hopes of reviving chilly relations. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government wants to revive foreign investor interest in China as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
