Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine's peace plan
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for Ukraine's peace plan. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly supports military aid for Ukraine, said Italy would back the country “360 degrees for all the time necessary and beyond.”
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
In debt ceiling standoff, COVID era of big spending gives way to new focus on deficit
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal in the debt ceiling standoff. The ambitious COVID-19 era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again soon, their staffs are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, which it says includes “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand
BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany says it is cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands. The EVG union said earlier this week that its members would walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn said this would affect all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also wouldn’t run. Negotiations on a broader deal continue. The strike, which would have affected dozens of other rail companies as well as freight traffic, would have been one of the biggest in recent years, following a previous large-scale walkout in April.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of expected Zelenskyy visit
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement came on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first visit to Germany since Russia invaded his country last year. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s visit on Sunday is regarded in Berlin as a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch. Zelenskyy and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are then expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the Charlemagne Prize.
Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Liverpool. A Swedish diva and a party-loving Finnish rapper among favorites to win a joyous multinational music competition clouded, for a second year running, by the war in Ukraine. Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show includes performances by Ukrainian musicians including 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra. Swedish singer Loreen is bookies' favorite to win the competition, with Finnish party rapper Käärijä also a strong contender. Twenty-six countries are competing in the grand final, with the winner decided by a mix of jury and public votes.
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven's top financial leaders have united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a pledge to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices. They also committed to working together to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” But they avoided any mention of China or of “economic coercion.” The talks in this port city were in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.
