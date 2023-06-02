Stock market today: Asia follows Wall Street up on hopes Fed will ease off rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are following Wall Street higher ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market. This comes after Federal Reserve officials reignited hopes they might skip another interest rate hike this month. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced Friday. Oil prices strengthened. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rallied 1% after data showed manufacturing and retail activity weakening following rate hikes to rein in surging inflation. That added to hopes the Fed might decide to postpone or scale back more planned increases. The U.S. Senate late Thursday gave final legislative approval to raise the amount the government can borrow and avert a possible debt default.
Journalists to strike June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain
Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. Their union said Thursday that the mostly one-day strike will start June 5. It aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. It will coincide with Gannett's annual shareholder meeting. Protesters will urge shareholders to express their lack of confidence in CEO Mike Reed, who has overseen the chain since the merger. Gannett shares have dropped more than 60% since that deal closed amid a tumultuous period for the news business.
US, Taiwan sign trade deal over China's opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has signed a trade agreement with Taiwan over opposition from China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory. The two governments say the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will strengthen commercial relations by improving customs, investment and other regulation. The measure was signed Thursday by employees of the unofficial entities that maintain relations between the United States and Taiwan, a center for high-tech industry. They have no formal diplomatic ties but maintain unofficial relations and have billions of dollars in annual trade. The Chinese government accused Washington of violating agreements on Taiwan’s status and demanded the U.S. government stop official contact with the island’s elected government.
Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram, Facebook for some Canadians
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Meta is preparing to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram in a temporary test that is expected to last through the end of June. The Silicon Valley tech giant is following in the steps of Google, which earlier this year blocked news content from some of its Canadian users in response to a government bill that will require tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Meta says it’s prepared to block news permanently on Facebook and Instagram if the bill passes, which the government said could happen this month.
Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes take too long
DETROIT (AP) — A government audit has found that the U.S. agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for its probes. The audit made public Thursday from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that the office has made progress in restructuring and modernizing its data and analysis systems. But it found that weaknesses in meeting the office's own goals for timely investigations increase possible delays in probing important safety issues.
'Shrink the room': How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps most critical to locking up the debt-limit deal were President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s five handpicked negotiators, three men and two women unknown to most outside government. They were tasked to work out an agreement between Biden and McCarthy — with no direct involvement by any other members of Congress. That advice to “shrink the room” and avoid lawmakers' constant sniping was on the advice delivered in part by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The outcome provides a tale of an underestimated House speaker and a president who tuned out the noise even from his own party to ensure a default would not happen on his watch.
As legal gambling surges, should schools teach teens about risk?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nation's classrooms. Virginia recently passed a law requiring gambling risk education in the schools, and New Jersey and Michigan are considering similar measures. West Virginia and Maryland tried but failed recently, but both are expected to try again. The classes would educate students about its risks, warning signs of a problem, and consequences to personal finances and relationships. The head of the National Council on Problem Gambling says such classes could do as much good as anti-drunk driving campaigns did decades ago.
Kyiv defenses thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukrainian air defenses have shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv. They said Friday that the Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked late Thursday from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region. A 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child were reportedly wounded in the attacks on Kyiv. A recent spate of attacks on the capital has put strain on residents and tested the strength of Ukraine’s air defenses while Kyiv officials plot what they say is an upcoming counteroffensive against Russian forces.
US reopens embassy in Seychelles after 27-year absence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has reopened its embassy in the Seychelles after a 27-year absence during which China and other U.S. rivals made significant inroads in the Indian Ocean islands. The U.S. State Department announced the move late Thursday. It came after Washington unveiled plans to open a diplomatic mission in northern Norway which will be its only only such facility above the Arctic Circle. The Seychelles embassy is part of a push to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. is already constructing an embassy in the Maldives and has opened or announced plans to open embassies in the Pacific including in the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Kiribati. The U.S. Embassy in the Seychelles capital of Victoria was shuttered in 1996 as part of cost-saving measures.
