UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
DETROIT (AP) — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think an auto workers union strike is going to happen and tells a crowd gathered in Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade he’s celebrating union jobs. The Democratic president was at the Tri-State Labor Day Parade on Monday. This Labor Day comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions and a potential strike by 146,000 United Auto Workers union members. Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think the UAW members will strike. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president ever. The president has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions.
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists' hands
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Congress returns this week, Homeland Security officials and those in the chemical industries will be watching to see if a program regulating the chemical sector will be on its agenda. The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program lets Homeland Security officials regulate security at high-risk chemical facilities. The goal is tracking chemical materials and keeping them away from extremists or other bad actors who want to steal them and turn them into weapons. The program expired July 28 after Congress failed to renew its authority. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Chemical Security Summit in Virginia the risk extremists could access and weaponize dangerous chemicals produced at the facilities “increases by the day.”
UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as “commercial gaming.” It's likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state’s riverboat casinos.
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic -- for better or worse
NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. This year, small businesses say vacation cadences are returning to normal. Tourism-related businesses have always been at the mercy of the weather. But with heat waves, fires and storms becoming more frequent and intense, small businesses increasingly see extreme weather as their next long-term challenge.
Insider Q&A: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic foresees interest rates staying higher for longer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has reached a delicate stage in its fight against inflation. Its policymakers have raised their key interest rate to its highest level in 22 years. They're trying to slow borrowing and spending and cool inflation pressures. They now are considering whether to raise the rate even higher or leave it at its current level for an extended period. Raphael Bostic is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and a member of the Fed’s interest rate policy committee. He doesn’t think another hike is needed. But Bostic favors keeping the benchmark rate at its current level well into 2024.
West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall. The crisis comes as the GOP leadership is pushing economic development and promoting innovative programs like cybersecurity that can’t be found almost anywhere else. All agree education is a tool to attract young people and improve quality of life in West Virginia, but disagree on what kinds of education add the most “value.” Many at WVU, however, say foreign languages and other humanities offer students opportunities they might not be able to access — or afford — elsewhere that are just as valuable.
France's waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former colonizer
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The era of France’s arm-twisting interventionism in Africa may finally be over. France has sat by militarily despite moves by putschists to seize control of former French colonies in recent years. It comes after France repeated military interventions from Libya to the Sahel region to Ivory Coast and Central African Republic since 2000. African and French pundits, politicians and people alike say France has taken too long to shuck its long, postcolonial tradition of “Françafrique.” It's an unflattering term that smacks of paternalistic influence and quiet deal-making among elites. France's economic and political might wane and other world powers are stepping in to an increasingly self-confident Africa.
Stock market today: World shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling
Stocks are higher in Europe and Asia after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the U.S. jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling. That news raised investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy and tame inflation by raising interest rates. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. It is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed. Oil prices edged higher. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won’t be restored until the West meets Moscow’s demands on its own agricultural exports. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed the demands as a ploy to advance Russia's interests. Still, Putin’s remarks dashed hopes that his talks Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could revive the agreement. Russia in July refused to extend the deal that is seen as vital for global food supplies. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has taken steps to strengthen Russia's military ties with North Korea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.
