North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — To President Donald Trump, America’s trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and shuttered factories in America’s heartland. So Trump pressured Mexico and Canada to replace their mutual pact with one more to his liking: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will reach its third anniversary Saturday. The trade pact hasn’t proved to be the economic bonanza that Trump boasted it would be. Yet it has nevertheless been helping workers on the ground. It’s just that the beneficiaries have so far been mostly in Mexico. Trade officials and experts say, though, that they think the benefits will also flow, in time, to U.S. workers, who no longer must compete with severely underpaid Mexican laborers.
Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work 'torture.' Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nearly 200 former content moderators for Facebook are suing the company and a local contractor in a court case in Kenya that could have implications for the work worldwide. They are the first known moderators outside the United States to lodge such a complaint. The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support. They say they are haunted by the graphic videos and other content they watched so the rest of the world wouldn't have to. One former moderator says it was like taking a bullet for Facebook users, and another called the work “torture.”
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO's job since Ohio derailment
ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio. Alan Shaw has said his plans include adding more detectors to spot mechanical problems and has hailed cooperation with unions. But labor leaders remain skeptical. Shaw has told The Associated Press in an interview of details on his plans for the railroad. He says, “I need all 20,000 voices at Norfolk Southern pushing for safety. And that’s what you’re going to see.”
Stock market today: Global shares are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession. London and Shanghai declined while Paris and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices declined. U.S., European and Japanese central bankers meeting in Portugal said that with hiring still strong in major economies, they have yet to extinguish upward pressure on prices. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, “Policy hasn’t been restrictive enough for long enough." Investors expect at least a brief recession this year after the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates.
US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth
TOKYO (AP) — Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region. Fender’s Japan revenue has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."
Sri Lanka spares banks in its $ 19.8 billion local debt restructuring plan
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka will spare banks from being part of its local debt restructuring plan because of the possible impact on deposits, while the bulk of the burden will be shared by the Central Bank and superannuation funds, officials say. Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a plan to restructure nearly half of its $42.1 billion local debt following a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund. A special Parliament sitting has been convened for Saturday to seek approval for the plan. The government has announced a bank holiday until next week to prevent any speculation-triggered bank run.
Top central bankers assert need for higher interest rates to tackle persistent inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Several of the world's top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates are expected to go even higher to combat inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey underlined their determination on Thursday to bring inflation under control come what may. They pointed to strong labor markets that are helping push up prices. The message came during a panel at the ECB's annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal. The outlier is the Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda, who says inflation didn't justify rate hikes yet.
President touts 'Bidenomics' though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy
CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing. The president showcased on what he now touts as “Bidenomics” in a speech in Chicago. But a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 34% of U.S. adults approve of his economic leadership. That figure is slightly lower than his overall approval rating of 41%. And many of the Democrats Biden needs to marshal in 2024 are comparatively unenthusiastic about his economic record. Seventy-two percent within his own party say they approve of his handling of his job overall but just 60% say they approve of his handling of the economy.
