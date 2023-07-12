US inflation is believed to have slowed sharply in June in a further sign of easing price pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is expected to post its lowest level in more than two years in a report being released Wednesday — a slowdown that, if sustained, could lead the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes later this year. The report from the government will probably show that consumer prices rose just 3.1% in June from 12 months earlier, according to a survey of economists. A figure that low would mark the mildest year-over-year increase since March 2021, when the current bout of painfully high inflation began as the economy roared out of the pandemic recession. And it would signal a sharp slowdown from the 4% annual rise in May.
Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Stock market today: World shares advance ahead of an update on US consumer prices
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia are mostly higher after stocks advanced on Wall Street ahead of an update on U.S. inflation that investors hope will show a smaller increase in pain for everyone. Benchmarks climbed in Paris, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures and oil prices also climbed. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.9%. Later Wednesday, the government will report consumer price inflation and the hope is that a continued easing of price pressures will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates soon.
Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France in another headache for fans
NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster has abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in France. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began Tuesday, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” The chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. That's when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.
Chip maker Foxconn exits a semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining company Vedanta
NEW DELHI (AP) — Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has announced it is backing out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. but was still looking for other partners. Indian officials downplayed the potential impact of its withdrawal. Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology, also known as Foxconn, and Vedanta Ltd. announced their joint venture to manufacture chips and display panels in India in February 2022. India's Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology said both Foxconn and Vedanta have significant investments in India and are creating jobs and growth. Foxconn has been making Apple iPhones in India and has plans to expand production. Foxconn said it's committed to India, but that getting established will take time.
European Union lawmakers back a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament has approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change. The European Parliament supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions on Wednesday.
Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Italian luxury brand Bulgari is the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and both the government and Chinese internet users have a history of scolding or boycotting international brands that have referred to Taiwan as a separate country. Brands have also come under fire for offending other of Beijing’s geopolitical sensibilities including its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the status of exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama.
EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buyout of cancer-screening company Grail
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped a $475 million fine on U.S. biotech giant Illumina for buying out cancer-screening company Grail without the approval of the 27-nation bloc’s antitrust watchdog. Illumina had announced an $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail in 2020 but the EU’s executive commission said it broke the bloc’s merger rules by moving ahead to complete the deal without its consent. The fine was announced Wednesday. The EU said last year that it was blocking the merger on competition grounds. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.
Ripples of Fukushima: Hong Kong to ban more Japanese products if radioactive water is released
HONG KONG (AP) — A top official in Hong Kong says the city would immediately ban the import of aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan if it discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said Wednesday that errors in the wastewater treating process would significantly affect ecology and food safety. The 10 affected territories in Japan are Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama. Last week, the United Nations nuclear agency endorsed Japan's plan to discharge the water. But the plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities and nearby countries.
China-based hackers breached Western European government email accounts, Microsoft says
HONG KONG (AP) — A China-based hacking group has broken into email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said this week. The company said in a blog post published Tuesday that the group, which it identified as Storm-0558, engages in illegal acts such as espionage and data theft. The group gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organizations including government agencies and to accounts of individuals linked to those organizations. The breach went undetected for about a month customers complained to Microsoft about abnormal mail activity. The hackers used forged authentication tokens required to access the email accounts to break in. Microsoft has since dealt with the attack and informed customers who were affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.