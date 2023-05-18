'Clock has hit midnight': China loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he left for a global summit in Japan. He'll return Sunday in hopes of approving a final deal. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said at the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed, though he was more combative, saying Biden had “finally backed off” and come to the negotiating table. Top negotiators continued talks late into the evening at the Capitol.
Who's who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The four have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Oil drilling project near mouth of Amazon River rejected by Brazil's environmental regulator
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environmental regulator has refused to grant a license for a controversial offshore oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River, prompting celebration from environmentalists who had warned of its potential impact. The agency’s president highlighted environmental concerns in announcing Wednesday's decision to reject the state-run oil company Petrobras’ request to drill the FZA-M-59 block. The unique and biodiverse area is home to little-studied swaths of mangroves and a coral reef. Activists and experts had said that the project risked leaks that imperiled the sensitive environment.
UK telecom company BT plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs in latest tech layoffs
LONDON (AP) — U.K. telecom company BT Group plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as part of an overhaul aimed at slimming down its workforce to slash costs. BT has 130,000 workers including both staff and contractors. The company said in its latest earnings report Thursday that the number would be reduced to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2030. The CEO of the former state monopoly previously known as British Telecom said BT wants to rely on a "much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base.” Tech and telecom companies have been cutting jobs as the industry undergoes a painful shakeup amid flagging economic growth and surging inflation.
Japan racks up trade deficit although exports gradually rebound
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has racked up a trade deficit in April, marking the 21st month in a row of deficits, although it declined dramatically compared to a year ago, as exports recovered. Finance Ministry data show Japan’s trade deficit totaled 432.4 billion yen, or $3.2 billion, as exports gained 2.6% and imports fell 2.3%. Vehicle shipments recovered, along with the export of auto parts and electronics products, as the supply crunch related to social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic eased. Imports fell as soaring energy costs. Japan imports almost all its energy needs. The weak yen also helped send imports higher.
Wisconsin tribe to ask court to shut down oil pipeline
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to present their arguments that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline because rapid erosion could expose it and cause a massive oil spill on reservation land. In some places, the Bad River now flows less than 15 feet from where Enbridge's Line 5 is buried. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are worried that a spill could devastate their land, but Enbridge says a spill is unlikely and is asking the tribe to instead let it reinforce the riverbank, saying the pipeline is critical to the Great Lakes economy.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
Biden to consult with Japan's Kishida ahead of Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Japan for global diplomacy in a nation that has already tightened its economic and national security alliance with the U.S. He will meet privately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before joining the Group of Seven gathering of major industrialized nations. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen security and economic cooperation. The summit setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, takes on new resonance as the U.S., Japan and their allies strategize on dealing with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
