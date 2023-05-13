Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis, Italian leaders
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has arrived in Rome for meeting with Italian leaders and Pope Francis. Zelenskyy landed on Saturday at Rome's Ciampino airport. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia. Zelenskyy will also hold midday meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. Zelenskyy’s exact schedule wasn’t being publicly announced because of security concerns.
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
Debt ceiling talks push Washington toward new era of deficit cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal to end the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again next week, staff are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill with its “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago, when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
On the front lines of the writers strike, meet the true rat czar of NYC: Scabby the Rat
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. The visit has yet to be officially confirmed. But it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved after a rocky patch.
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven's top financial leaders have united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a pledge to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices. They also committed to working together to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” But they avoided any mention of China or of “economic coercion.” The talks in this port city were in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
More red ink: Congressional budget agency projects bigger deficits as debt talks continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office says this year’s projected federal budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion. That's due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues. Overall, the agency expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion in the 2024 to 2033 period, with a caveat that their projections are “subject to a great deal of uncertainty.” The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse on raising the government's debt limit. Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.
Little progress has been made in curbing too high inflation, Fed's Jefferson says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson says inflation remains too high and there has been “little progress” made toward bringing it down to the central bank’s 2% target. It's a pessimistic assessment given signs in a report this week that inflation might be slowing. Jefferson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden early Friday to the position of Fed vice chair, also said in a speech at the Hoover Institution that the turmoil in the U.S. financial system following the failure of three large banks will likely have only a limited impact on the economy.
