ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An oil spill at a Shell facility in Nigeria has contaminated farmland and a river. It's upended livelihoods in the fishing and farming communities in part of the Niger Delta, which has long endured environmental pollution caused by the oil industry. While spills are frequent in the region, activists call this “one of the worst in the last 16 years.” Activists describe water surfaces blighted by oil sheens and dead fish mired in sticky crude. Regulators say the spill has been contained but a further response to control its impact has been stalled, blaming protesting residents. Shell says it's taking “actions that may be necessary for the safety of environment, people and equipment.”
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over the war in Ukraine. U.S. futures were also lower. Oil prices were little changed. Investors are awaiting the release of some key indicators out of China this week, to gauge the nation’s tepid recovery from the disruptions of the pandemic. Investors have been rattled, also by signs that Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected and by still more interest rates by central banks as they try to get inflation under control. High rates drive down inflation by slowing economic activity, which raises risks of recession.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has Air Force One. New Zealand has Betty. The aging Boeing 757 plane is so prone to breakdowns that New Zealand government officials acknowledged on Monday that they had sent a backup to ensure Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn’t get stranded in China where he is leading a trade delegation. Officials were quick to point out they had sent the plane’s empty twin only as far as Manila. That's about 80% of the distance from Wellington to Beijing. The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport the prime minister are nearly 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030.
President Joe Biden will announce how much money each state is set to receive from the largest-ever federal investment in broadband expansion. The amount each state, territory and Washington, D.C., will receive from the $42.5 billion program depends primarily on the number of unserved locations in each jurisdiction. Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program along with several other internet expansion initiatives through the infrastructure bill the Democratic president signed in 2021. Biden will announce on Monday how the money will be distributed. States will have until the end of the year to submit initial proposals outlining how they plan to use the money.
SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years. These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research. Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century. Those taxes are generating less each year due to inflation, fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. One popular proposal is to charge drivers by the mile rather than the gallon. But eight years after Oregon began a voluntary pilot program, it's still having trouble getting many people to sign on. Other ideas are to tax electricity from public vehicle charging stations or tack charges onto door-to-door package deliveries. States are now weighing whether to start making the programs mandatory.
Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades. The industry is counting on sustainable fuel to contribute heavily to its goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But critics say airlines are greenwashing by taking credit for an alternative fuel that barely exists today. Because sustainable fuel costs more and is in low supply, plane tickets are likely to creep up in price, too.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
