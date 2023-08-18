Canada wildfire evacuees can't get news media on Facebook and Instagram. Some find workarounds
Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government. That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday. But some are finding ways to get around the ban to share news about the evacuations.
Maui residents fill philanthropic gaps while aid makes the long journey to the fire-stricken island
Nonprofits and volunteers in Maui have cobbled together countless improvised and urgent solutions since the deadliest wildfire in over a century hit their community. Kami Irwin, who runs a military nonprofit, was coordinating donation distributions out of the tasting room of the Maui Brewing Company. Her organization learned last week that 100 pounds of insulin was grounded at Kona International Airport on the big island. They spent several hours trying to link health officials with a general aviation pilot who could complete the medical delivery to their community. She was frustrated that volunteers were doing such vital work but she says, “We will be OK if us residents keep building together."
China's Evergrande says it is asking for US court to approve debt plan, not filing for bankruptcy
BEIJING (AP) — A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt says it is asking a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and denied what it said were news reports suggesting it filed for bankruptcy. Evergrande Groupe’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system. The company says its request under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code is “a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn’t involve bankruptcy filings." Evergrande ran short of cash after Beijing tightened controls in 2020 on corporate debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high.
Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd straight losing week
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street limped to a mixed close, marking its third losing week in a row. The S&P 500 barely budged, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes. The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back close to a third of the S&P 500’s torrid gains for the year’s first seven months. That’s in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.
Japan's nuclear plants are short of storage for spent fuel. A remote town could have the solution
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese town says it has agreed to a geological study to determine its suitability as an interim storage site for spent nuclear fuel. Kaminoseki, a small town in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi, says it will accept the offer of a survey by Chugoku Electric Power Co., one of two major utility operators, along with Kansai Electric Power Co., whose spent fuel storage pools are almost full. The Japanese government is promoting the greater use of nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source, but the country’s nuclear plants are running out of storage capacity. However, the plan has met with opposition from some of the town's residents.
China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said the West’s pursuit of material wealth led to “spiritual poverty.” Xi’s speech was published by Qiushi, the party’s top theoretical journal, after data showed consumer and factory activity weakened further in July despite official promises to support struggling entrepreneurs. The government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people. Xi called for China to “build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion” and to focus on long-term goals of improving education, health care and food supplies.
China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is trying to reassure jittery homebuyers after a major real estate developer missed a payment on its multibillion-dollar debt, reviving fears about the industry’s shaky finances and their impact on the struggling Chinese economy. Economists say there is no indication Country Garden’s problems might spread beyond China. But they highlight the industry’s struggle under pressure from the ruling Communist Party to reduce soaring debt that is seen as an economic threat. That has bankrupted hundreds of small developers and depressed China’s economic growth. A government spokesman tried to reassure the public, saying financial conditions are improving and regulators are getting debt under control.
North Carolina laws curtailing transgender rights prompt less backlash than 2016 'bathroom bill'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina was ground zero in the nationwide fight over transgender rights with the passage of its 2016 “bathroom bill.” But the public pushback against three new laws passed this week has been light in comparison. Republicans on Wednesday enacted a law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for minors by overriding the Democratic governor's veto. Other new laws prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 public school classrooms and ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams from middle and high school through college. Top GOP legislators said this week’s measures already have taken effect in other states and resonate with the public.
Paramount decides it won't sell majority stake in BET Media Group, source tells AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network. Paramount notified bidders — including Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Byron Allen — late Wednesday night about its decision to close the BET Media Group sale process. The outcome was confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday by a a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly. Some popular suitors included actor-director Tyler Perry, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and businessman Byron Allen. Along with BET, the deal would have included the cable channel VH1. BET was created in 1980 by Robert and Sheila Johnson, who sold it to Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion.
Former Austrian leader Kurz charged with giving false evidence to a corruption inquiry
BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government, which collapsed in a scandal in 2019. An indictment against Kurz, his former chief of staff and a third person was filed at the state court in Vienna. The court said Friday taht Kurz will go on trial on Oct. 18. The charges result from an investigation that was launched in 2021, when Kurz was still chancellor. It centers on his testimony to a parliamentary probe that focused on alleged corruption in his former coalition with the far-right Freedom Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.