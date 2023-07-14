IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income individuals were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly as a prosecutor claimed she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. The Manhattan federal prosecutor described the criminal case against Charlie Javice to a Manhattan federal judge at a pretrial hearing Thursday. Javice and newly charged codefendant Olivier Amar have each pleaded not guilty to an indictment unveiled Wednesday. Javice's attorney has predicted that J.P. Morgan Chase communications that are yet to be given to attorneys will ultimately support his client's contention that she did not act illegally.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
House Republicans interrogate FTC's Khan over regulation of Big Tech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Federal Trade Commission has defended her aggressive legal strategy toward the country’s biggest technology companies as she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. House Republicans have charged that the agency has become overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden. Agency head Lina Khan appeared before the Judiciary Committee Thursday for the first time amid her court battles with the companies. Republicans said she is “harassing” Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk, arbitrarily suing large tech companies and declining to recuse herself from certain cases. Khan pushed back, arguing that more regulation is necessary as the companies have grown and that tech conglomeration could hurt the economy and consumers.
San Franciscans mourn closure of 127-year-old pioneering Anchor Brewing Co.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Beer lovers are flocking to Anchor Brewing Co.'s tap room to mourn the loss of the iconic brewer and buy some of its last beers. The company's tap room opened Thursday, the day after it announced it planned to shut down. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London's Gatwick Airport this summer after strike vote
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said Friday that members including baggage handlers and check-in staff who are employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for a subsequent four-day stretch from Aug. 4. The union said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption. The airlines affected are British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, WestJet and Wizz Air. Gatwick has a particular focus during the summer to Europe’s beach resorts in the Mediterranean.
Stock market today: Global shares buoyed by Wall Street's winning week as inflation eases
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher, buoyed by another rally on Wall Street fueled by hopes that cooling inflation will help stave off interest rate hikes in coming months. Shares gained in early trading in France and Britain but were lower in Germany, while U.S. futures declined. In Asia, benchmarks finished higher in Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but fell in Tokyo, while being little changed in Shanghai. Traders are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve may end its blistering run of hikes to interest rates very soon. High inflation has fanned recession fears lately in global markets.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories. The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, the two organizations said in a joint statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
US military chief praises Japan's defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea
TOKYO (AP) — The highest-ranking U.S. military officer is praising Japan's moves to double its defense spending over the next five years. Gen. Mark Milley cited rising threats from North Korea and China. The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff also mentioned Japan’s need for cruise missile defense, early warning missile systems and boosted air capabilities. Those would help the United States as it looks to counter North Korea’s push for a nuclear missile program capable of pinpoint-targeting the U.S. mainland and what Milley said Friday was China’s push for regional domination in the next decade or so.
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.