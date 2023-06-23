Twitter faces 'stress test' of Europe's tough new Big Tech rules
A top European Union official is in Silicon Valley to check whether Twitter is ready to comply with sweeping new standards that the world’s biggest online platforms must obey soon. Thierry Breton, who oversees digital policy, is the EU’s point person working to get tech companies in line for the Digital Services Act, which kicks in Aug. 25. The law, along with regulations in the pipeline for data and artificial intelligence, has made Brussels a trailblazer in the growing movement to clamp down on Big Tech. The voluntary mock exercise is a simulation of how Twitter copes with the DSA’s requirements, including protecting children online and detecting and mitigating risks like disinformation.
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space. At NASA's request, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land from potential mineral exploration and mining at a desert site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The U.S. space agency says the unusually flat desert tract above the lithium deposit must be left undisturbed because the unique topography is used to calibrate razor-sharp measurements for hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead. A Nevada congressman has introduced legislation opposing the removal of the tract as a potential lithium mining site.
Stock market today: Asian shares sink as central banks crank interest rates still higher
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have fallen sharply after several central banks around the world cranked interest rates higher in their fight against inflation. Hong Kong and Tokyo sank nearly 2% and most other regional markets declined. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday. Most stocks in the index fell, but gains from some big technology stocks countered losses elsewhere. The Nasdaq rose 1%, and the Dow was little changed. The Bank of England hiked its main interest rate by more than expected, while central banks in Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again that rates may go higher in the United States.
South African authorities say 31 illegal miners killed in explosion in May, only now coming to light
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa say at least 31 people are believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine shaft that happened last month but is only now coming to light. The suspected illegal miners are believed to have died on May 18 and most of their bodies are still underground, according to South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Dangerously high levels of methane gas in the shaft have prevented search teams from going into the mine to retrieve the bodies. Three bodies have been brought to the surface by other illegal miners.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
Debt-plagued Zambia reaches deal with China, other nations to rework $6.3B in loans, French say
PARIS (AP) — The French government says that Zambia has reached a deal with China and several other government creditors to restructure $6.3 billion in loans. The deal was announced on the sidelines of a summit in Paris that's aimed at reforming a global financial system to better help developing nations like Zambia. The African nation defaulted in 2020 when it failed to make a $42.5 million bond payment, and its debt has made it hard for it to develop economically and take on new projects. Experts have said such prolonged debt crises can send nations sliding deeper into poverty and joblessness by making it harder to get credit to build for the future.
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals'
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an attorney representing hundreds of public water systems. 3M is a leading maker of PFAS chemicals used widely in firefighting foams and many nonstick and grease-resistant consumer products. They're described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. PFAS compounds been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.
