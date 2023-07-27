Europe's central bank is set to pile on another rate increase. Is it the last in a record series?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. Higher rates have been pushing up the cost of credit across the economy, slowing loans for business activity and home purchases. The idea is to cool off demand for goods that has been keeping inflation too high at 5.5%. But there are concerns the ECB might overdo it and hold back economic growth or even cause a recession. Investors will be watching for signals from ECB head Christine Lagarde about whether this is in fact the last turn of the interest rate screws.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world’s richest man.
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, as expected. Market attention turned to a decision later in the day by the European Central Bank and to whether Japan’s central bank might alter its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy at a policy meeting that ends on Friday. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, remaining near a 15-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision has been made about whether to raise rates at its next meeting or beyond, raising hopes this might be the last for now.
Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn is ending a long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct. The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled Thursday to accept a settlement with the 81-year-old, who now lives in Florida. The agreement says Wynn will pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. He admits no wrongdoing. His attorney says Wynn won't attend the commission hearing in Carson City. He resigned as Wynn Resorts chairman and chief executive in February 2018 and has consistently denied sexual misconduct claims.
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday’s move raised the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed’s latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11 to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
DETROIT (AP) — The announcement Wednesday that seven automakers will build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider switching from gas-powered vehicles. That’s how auto industry analysts see the move by General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis. The automakers say the fast-charger network will rival Tesla’s and will nearly double the number of quick-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada. The companies will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations with at least 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors by 2030.
Union Pacific hires CEO favored by hedge fund as profit falls 15% last quarter on weakening demand
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has hired the CEO candidate favored by a hedge fund that's been pressuring the railroad to improve. The railroad on Wednesday also cut its outlook after reporting disappointing second-quarter results that it blamed on weakening consumer demand. Union Pacific said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. Soroban Capital Partners, a hedge fund that that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific, had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations. The hedge fund declined to comment on the hiring news but investors endorsed it by sending Union Pacific's stock soaring more than 10%.
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
LONDON (AP) — NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, says its chief executive has left her job after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist. The bank said Alison Rose was leaving Wednesday “by mutual consent.” The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO. Rose’s departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly.
