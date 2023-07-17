China's economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts' forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China's economy has been slowing in the long term, a trend that has accelerated due to the pandemic and a slump in the real estate sector.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — The fate of a wartime deal designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry is unclear as its faces renewal. Ahead of Monday's deadline, Moscow has ramped up its rhetoric, saying it may not extend the deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey unless its demands are met. That includes ensuring that its own agricultural shipments don’t face hurdles, called for in a separate agreement. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The Joint Coordination Center, which facilitates the initiative, says more than half of that has gone to developing countries.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in major Asian markets are mostly lower after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday and Hong Kong's market was shuttered due to a typhoon. China said its economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June. That's better than the 4.5% expansion in the January-March quarter but well below forecasts of over 7%. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.2%. On Friday, another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division. Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox. The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
EU and Latin American leaders hold a summit hoping to rekindle relationship with long-lost friends
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders are gathering for a major summit of long-lost relatives. Whether it will also be a joyful meeting of long-lost friends remains to be seen. It has been eight years since their last such encounter. COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil’s three-year departure from the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States had made the Atlantic Ocean separating the two sides seem wider. And division over anything from the war in Russia to trade, deforestation and slavery reparations has given extra spice to a two-day summit starting Monday that will now already be considered a success if all agree to meet more rapidly from now on.
Teamsters president says he's asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers go on strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Teamsters said Sunday that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike. Negotiations between the delivery company and the union representing 340,000 of its workers have been at a standstill for more than a week. And the union has vowed it would strike if an agreement is not reached by the July 31 deadline. Asked during a webcast with union members Sunday on whether the White House could force a contract on the union, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House on numerous occasions to stay away.
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch. The McClatchy chain of 30 newspapers said it would no longer run editorial cartoons. Experts say that while economics are partly to blame, timidity also plays a role. Many managers don't want to offend readers, and a biting satirical cartoon is bound to set off sparks. It comes in an environment when many news outlets are cutting back on opinion in general.
Schools and stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim
HONG KONG (AP) — Schools and the stock market are closed in Hong Kong as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of the city. As the financial hub braced for the rainy and windy weather on Monday, more than 100 people sought refuge at temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services were halted and various events were postponed. The city’s airport authority said 16 flights were canceled. China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal regions of neighboring Guangdong province on Monday night. The center said Talim is expected to enter the Gulf of Tonkin and make another landfall in Guangxi province on Tuesday before it weakens.
