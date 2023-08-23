Surprisingly durable US economy poses key question: Are we facing higher-for-longer interest rates?
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell warned that to fight high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth. Since Powell spoke at the conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed has raised its key rate to its highest level in 22 years. Yet so far, not much pain has arrived. As Powell and other central bankers return to Jackson Hole, the economy’s resilience has raised the prospect that the Fed will need to keep its key rate higher for longer than had been expected to slow growth and tame inflation.
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure from the bond market eases
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied for its best day since June as pressure on stocks from the bond market relaxed a bit. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Wednesday, trimming its loss for August. The Dow added 184 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6%. Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report suggested the surprisingly resilient U.S. economy is cooling. Big Tech stocks and others that benefit from easier interest rates led the market. Nvidia climbed 3.2% ahead of its highly anticipated profit report, which proved to be even better than expected. It's one of Wall Street's most influential stocks and rose in afterhours trading.
Foot Locker lowers full-year outlook again, pauses dividend as 2Q sales fall on cautious consumers
Foot Locker is cutting its full-year outlook again and pausing its quarterly dividend as sales dropped in its fiscal second quarter with consumers continuing to be more cautious about their purchases. Shares tumbled more than 33% on Wednesday. The footwear and clothing retailer said quarterly sales declined to $1.86 billion from $2.07 billion. That’s short of the $1.88 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for. Same-store sales, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, dropped 9.4% in the quarter.
UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar agree to take steps to improve worker safety at the bargain stores
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties to settle existing contested and open inspections of similar alleged violations — and face hefty violations for any future offenses.
Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. The May-through-July operation underscores how pervasive the fraud was and the time it takes for law enforcement officials to hunt down, charge and convict people who stole money during a national emergency. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that his department’s work to find and prosecute people who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over.
Kohl's posts declines in 2Q profits and sales, joining other stores facing cautious spending
NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s reported on Wednesday that profits dropped nearly 60% on weak sales in the second quarter, joining a slew of retailers that are wrestling with shoppers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. But Kohl’s results beat Wall Street expectations as the retailer cut inventory and expenses. The department store chain also reaffirmed its annual guidance. Shares rose nearly 4% in midday trading. Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is among the last group of retailers to report second-quarter results in an earnings season that has shown how still-high inflation, despite some easing, and higher interest rates are making shoppers cut back on discretionary items like clothing in order to afford their larger grocery bills.
Peloton 4Q sales top Street, but posts bigger-than-expected loss partly on recall costs
Peloton managed to beat sales expectations during its fiscal fourth quarter, but the exercise equipment maker reported a bigger loss than anticipated partly due to recall costs and a shift in consumer spending. Shares plunged more than 23% in trading Wednesday. Revenue fell to $642.1 million from $678.7 million, but topped the $640.5 million that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Two tankers collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the vital waterway
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say two tankers have collided in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic through the global waterway. The Suez Canal authority says the BW Lesmes, a Singapore-flagged tanker that carries liquefied natural gas, suffered a mechanical malfunction and ran aground while transiting through the canal. The Burri, a Cayman Island-flagged tanker which carries oil products, collided with the broken-down vessel on Tuesday night. The Suez Canal authorities say they managed to refloat and tow away the BW Lesmes, and also managed to remove the Burri from the waterway. The incident is the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the crucial waterway, causing disruption to global trade.
Founders of crypto mixer arrested, sanctioned after US cracks down on Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government officials on Wednesday started cracking down on co-founders of the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, just days after a federal judge decided that the government had the authority to sanction them. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned Roman Semenov of Russia, one of the three co-founders of Tornado Cash, for allegedly supporting the North Korean hacking organization Lazarus Group, among other things. Tornado Cash and other mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds along with legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of the stolen funds.
