Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports $30B in Q2 profits, down nearly 40% from last year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco made $30 billion in profit in the second quarter, a nearly 40% decline from the same period the previous year. It attributed the decline to lower crude oil prices. The company said Monday that total sales were about $106 billion, down from $150 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Aramco is one of the biggest companies in the world, and Saudi Arabia is looking to oil revenues to fund ambitious plans to overhaul its economy. The company reported a profit of over $160 billion in 2022, the largest ever recorded by a publicly traded firm.
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly slip after Wall Street's losing week
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mostly lower after U.S. employment data had Wall Street close out a losing week. Investors are also closely watching earnings reports due later this week, including from Disney in the U.S., Alibaba Group in China and Sony and SoftBank in Japan. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo recouped early losses and finished higher. Although a strong job market is generally a positive sign for the economy, the U.S. Federal Reserve could see particularly strong wage growth as greater pressure on inflation. Oil prices fell.
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that it says are vital to slowing climate change. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032. The auto industry says that pace is unrealistic. Even if the industry boosts EV sales to EPA recommendations, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press estimates that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.
Polish operator starts repairs on pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe after detecting a leak
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator says that it has temporarily shut down a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany after discovering a leak. The operator, PERN said Sunday the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday. PERN said the leak was detected Saturday evening near Chodecz, central Poland, on one of the two lines of the western section of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline. The company said it immediately halted pumping through the leaky pipe and that the second line was operating normally.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
Recalling a wild ride with a robotaxi named Peaches as regulators mull San Francisco expansion plan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Associated Press reporter recalls the first time he took a ride in a car without sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked up the reporter outside a San Francisco bar. The half-hour ride was going fine until he neared his destination and the car started going in a different direction. He eventually made it out. The experience provided a snapshot of the often mysterious ways robotaxis have been malfunctioning in San Francisco, triggering a local backlash as state regulators prepare to vote on a proposed citywide expansion of the driverless vehicles this Thursday.
Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for third straight quarter
Apple eked out slightly higher profit even though sales dipped during its latest quarter. The period included the iPhone maker becoming the first publicly held U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion. Results released Thursday cover April through June and mark the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s the company’s longest stretch of falling sales in nearly seven years. Apple indicated revenue is likely to fall again in the current July-to-September quarter, contributing to 2% decline the company's shares in extended trading. If the stock behaves similarly in Friday's regular trading session, Apple's market value will fall below $3 trillion.
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. The e-commerce giant earned $6.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the three-month period ended June 30. Its revenue came out to $134.4 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it was a “strong quarter of progress” for the company. The Seattle-based company's profitable cloud unit AWS's growth continued to slow. Executives have blamed companies cutting back on costs for the slowdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.