High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity." To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country. Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan." But he says access is not enough. He says he's working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud after pleading guilty in German automaker's diesel emissions scandal
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has found ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. German news agency dpa reported that the Munich regional court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine as part of an agreement after he pleaded guilty last month. The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market. The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.
US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made history a few times in her political career, becoming one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and as the first to hold the reins of the Interior Department. Haaland says one of the hardest things about the job is balancing the interests of all Americans when it comes to energy development on public lands and the preservation of culturally significant sites. Some Native American tribes have praised her efforts, while others have accused the Biden administration of dismissing their concerns. Haaland says each project and each tribe is different and vowed to follow science and the law in making policy decisions.
China's premier says economic growth is accelerating and the country can hit its 5% target this year
BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader says economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and he expressed confidence it can hit the ruling Communist Party’s official target of 5% for the year. Premier Li Qiang spoke at a conference in the eastern city of Tianjin. Li gave no figure for the three months ending in June but said it was faster than the previous quarter’s 4.5%. The world’s second-largest economy rebounded from 2022’s unusually weak 3% growth after the end of anti-virus controls on travel and business activity. But that faded faster than expected. Li said, “We expect to achieve the economic growth rate of 5% determined at the start of the year.”
Japan to reinstate South Korea as preferred trade nation from July 21 as two sides improve ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Tuesday a decision to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status from July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was strained during their bitter historic disputes. Japan and South Korea have been rapidly mending their ties as they deepen three-way security cooperation with Washington in response to growing regional threats from North Korea and China. Their trade dispute began in July 2019 when Japan removed South Korea from its “white list” of countries given fast-track approvals in trade. At that time, Tokyo-Seoul ties were deteriorating over compensation for Japanese wartime actions.
Stock market today: Global stocks higher Wall St drifts lower following run-up
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street declined following its latest rally. London, Shanghai, Paris and Hong Kong gained. Tokyo declined. Wall Street futures rebounded. Oil prices rose. On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% as tech stocks declined following a rapid run-up while most other stocks advanced. The index is off this year’s high of two weeks ago but still up more than 20% since mid-October. Stock prices have surged this year on hopes that a recession expected after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation might come later and be shorter and shallower than previously forecast.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. State leaders made the announcement involving Amazon Web Services on Monday. It comes as Ohio seeks to establish itself as the Midwest’s technology hub. AWS has invested $6 billion in Ohio since 2015, the state's second largest private sector investment. The state’s privatized economic development office says the new operations will add 230 direct Amazon jobs to the 1,000 already in the state, and 1,000 support jobs. Site selection for the centers will be made later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.