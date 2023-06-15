The Fed has paused. How long will Europe's central bank keep raising rates in a shaky economy?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The U.S. Federal Reserve has hit “pause.” But the European Central Bank is still pushing “fast forward.” Another interest rate increase of a quarter-percentage point is expected when the ECB's governing council meets Thursday. The ECB is still raising in part because it started after the Fed and hasn't raised rates by as much. Analysts are going to be parsing remarks by bank President Christine Lagarde for clues about when the ECB's rapid series of rate increases might finally top out. Rate hikes aim to tame inflation but can also slow the economy, and Europe's already has contracted slightly in the last six months.
China's factory, consumer activity weakens in May, youth unemployment rises
BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory and consumer activity weakened further in May and surging unemployment among young people in cities broke the previous month’s record as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls slowed. The government reported surveys found more than a fifth of potential workers in cities aged 16-24 were unemployed, up slightly from April. China’s economic activity rebounded after the ruling Communist Party in December lifted controls that cut off access to major cities for weeks at a time and blocked most international travel. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, returned to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected. The government said the recovery is “not yet solid.”
Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation may be cooling — just not yet fast enough for the Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell offered a nuanced view Wednesday of how the Fed intends to address its core challenge at a time when inflation is both way below its peak but still well above the central bank’s 2% target: Give it more time, and maybe some help from additional interest rate hikes. Yet he also suggested that the trends that are needed to further slow inflation, from lower rents to slower-growing wages, are starting to click into place. As a result, the Fed decided to forgo another increase in its benchmark interest rate. The pause followed 10 straight hikes in 15 months.
What you should know as the Fed gets closer to the peak of its rate-hiking cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 11 meetings raises hopes that it may be at least nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign to cool inflation. That said, the Fed’s policymakers indicated that they envision potentially two more hikes this year — a more hawkish forecast than had been expected. And even after the Fed has stopped hiking, it’s likely to keep borrowing rates at a peak for months to come. Consumers would still have to bear the weight of higher-cost auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.
Stock market today: Asia shares mixed after Fed holds rates steady and hints of hikes ahead
TOKYO (AP) — Asian trading is mixed after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady. Benchmarks rose in Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai, but fell in Seoul and finished little changed in Tokyo. Data from China showed consumer and factory activity weakened in May and record-breaking unemployment among young people in cities. Consumers returned to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected. In Japan, machinery orders for April showed the first growth in three months. Trade figures for May showed a deficit for 22 months in a row, as import costs rose with rising energy and other prices. Wall Street finished mixed.
West Coast dockworkers, shippers reach tentative contract agreement
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports. On Wednesday the dockworkers union announced a tentative deal for a new six-year contract with the Pacific Maritime Association, a trade group for cargo carriers and terminal operators. However, details weren't released. If ratified, the agreement will affect 22,000 dockworkers at 29 ports from Washington state through California. The dockworkers have been without a contract since last July. They were demanding higher wages, noting that shippers and terminal operators made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by US due to limited financial resources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims last month. Federal prosecutors argue that Holmes should be required to pay at least $250 each month — or 10 percent of her earnings, whichever is greater — in criminal monetary penalties upon supervised released. But Holmes’ lawyers pushed back on the proposed requirement.
Google should break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union regulators have hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant’s main moneymaker. The unprecedented decision Wednesday to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants. The European Commission said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns. Google can now make its case before a final decision. The company says it disagreed with the preliminary finding and “will respond accordingly.”
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Republican on the Senate Energy panel is calling for an investigation of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, after she told the committee she mistakenly provided false information about her family’s stock holdings in testimony earlier this year. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso asked the Energy Department’s inspector general to investigate Granholm after she sent a letter to the committee revealing she owned financial stocks as recently as May. That contradicts testimony she gave to the panel in April. Granholm also said her husband, Daniel Mulhern, owned previously undisclosed stock in Ford Motor Co., a key player in the Biden administration’s efforts to boost sales of electric vehicles.
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
