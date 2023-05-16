Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.
More companies help with fertility care, but it is still out of reach for many
Coverage of fertility treatments remains hard to find in many corners of health insurance even as it grows briskly with big employers that see it as a must-have benefit to keep workers. More than half of the largest employers in the U.S. now cover fertility care, which includes in vitro fertilization. Researchers say a divide is growing between people who receive help paying for care and those who are left out. There are also questions about how much fertility coverage should be emphasized or mandated compared to helping people find other ways to build families, such as adoption.
Stock market today: World shares mixed after China economic data weaker than expected
European shares were trading mostly higher after a mixed session in Asia following the release of data showing China's economy is weaker than expected. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and Sydney. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices logged moderate gains. A government official said China’s economic recovery is facing pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand. Wall Street ticked higher Monday ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households. Fears over a possible recession and the threat of a default by the U.S. government have been hanging over markets.
A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing managers say a staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is overfished. They’re cutting fishing quotas for Gulf of Maine haddock by around 80% to prevent a collapse of the population. Haddock are one of the most popular fish species in the U.S., particularly for New England seafood dishes like fish and chips. A recent scientific assessment finds Gulf of Maine haddock stock declined unexpectedly. They were added to an overfishing list last month. American fishers say the study was flawed. And they fear losing out on haddock revenues especially because other species, such as cod, have declined. Consumers are still likely to find plenty of haddock because most of it is imported.
Returning to the Arab fold, Syria's president invited to UAE-hosted COP28 climate
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad has received an invitation to attend the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year, even as the yearslong war in his country over his rule grinds on. Assad's invite, late Monday, to the climate talks comes as the Syrian president already is scheduled to attend the Arab League summit this Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, years after being frozen out of regional politics. The UAE office overseeing the climate talks say they can only succeed “if we have everyone in the room.” However, the move will likely heighten scrutiny of the Emirates before the talks.
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.
Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game in a first for streaming service
The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams. Subscription rates for Peacock start at $4.99 per month.
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
Less than two months into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk declared that whoever took over as the company’s CEO “must like pain a lot.” Then he promised he’d step down as soon as he found a replacement “foolish enough” to want the job. That person is Linda Yaccarino, a highly-regarded advertising executive with NBCUniversal. Musk has women in top positions at his other companies, including Gwynne Shotwell, the chief operating officer of SpaceX. But it is also true that women are often more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there’s a crisis — the so-called “glass cliff.” Could Yaccarino be headed toward it?
Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media briefing on Monday. Funding for these programs comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which has generated hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy transition and environmental cleanup.
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday, just days after hearing arguments from lawyers in the case. Musk had challenged a lower court judge's ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be first approved by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets.
