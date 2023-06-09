With GM and Ford embracing Tesla's EV charging technology, here's what it means for consumers
DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla’s charging stations, the largest such network in the country. As part of their move, both Detroit-area automakers have decided to adopt Tesla’s EV charging connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station. With GM and Ford joining Tesla’s charging system, the rest of the auto industry may be forced follow suit. If so, it would provide a major victory to Tesla, which would be assured a new and guaranteed revenue stream for years to come.
Car-dependent California seeks to follow New York's lead and save public transit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state's government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did. It's proving to be a much tougher sell in California. The nation's most populous state is far more automobile-reliant than much of the Northeast. The state is projected to have a $31.5 billion budget deficit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed slashing another $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned they could be forced to stop running after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.
Why Turkey's currency is crashing after Erdogan got reelected
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed an internationally respected former banker as finance and treasury minister after winning reelection. The appointment is a sign that the longtime Turkish leader whose unconventional economic policies have been blamed for a cost-of-living crisis might change. But lingering uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to loosen government controls over foreign currency exchanges have led the Turkish lira to plunge to record lows against the U.S. dollar this week. It's raised fears of even higher prices for people already struggling to afford basics like food and housing amid high inflation and even more financial uncertainty.
Erdogan's new central bank chief signals hope for Turkey's economic turnaround
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president has appointed a former U.S.-based bank executive to head the central bank. The appointment Friday is sending the strongest signal yet that Recep Tayyip Erdogan might pivot from his unusual economic policies that many blame for a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The 41-year-old Erkan is Princeton-educated and will become the first woman to lead the Turkish central bank. Erdogan won a third presidential term last month as the country grapples with high inflation that's made it difficult for people to afford food and housing. He also has named a respected former banker as finance minister. Both appointments indicate the possibility that Erdogan may abandon policies on interest rates that run counter to traditional economic thinking.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher, marking 4th winning week for S&P 500
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth winning week in a row. The benchmark index edged up 0.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 43 points, also 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Tesla was at the front of the market, rallying 4.1% after announcing that General Motors electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company's extensive charging network beginning early next year. Investors are looking ahead to next week's potentially market-moving events, including the Federal Reserve's next meeting on interest rates and updates on inflation.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
Lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
Congress will consider rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total cost of a ticket when advertising fares. Republicans and Democrats on the House Transportation Committee proposed Friday to let airlines exclude taxes and fees from advertised fares, as long as the full price is available by clicking a hyperlink or through some other way. That's in a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five more years. The bill would also make it slightly easier to become an airline pilot by increasing the amount of training that can be done in simulators instead of flying a plane.
Speaker McCarthy eyes new commission to tackle nation's debt, but many Democrats are wary
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now, he's studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.” A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. Johnson quit on Friday after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules. Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out — and hinted that he might try to return. He said “it is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now.” Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
LE MANS, France (AP) — Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that is aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.” The new Mustang Dark Horse-based race car was unveiled at Le Mans. Mustang will enter the GT3 category next year with at least two cars in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. The project is part of an overall rebranding of Ford Performance that was done by renowned motorsports designer Troy Lee and is aimed at making Ford a lifestyle brand with a sporting mindset.
