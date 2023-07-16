Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division. Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox. The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations
SEATTLE (AP) — Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business. State regulators recently lifted the restrictions against five licensees whose products were determined to have unapproved levels of a chemical related to DDT, a pesticide banned in the U.S. in 1972. The growers didn't use DDT themselves, but their crops sit on old fruit orchards where it was used decades ago. Pesticides in cannabis are a concern in legal pot states nationwide, especially because the plant is typically smoked or concentrated, a process that can intensify contamination in the final product.
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain has officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. The trade bloc covers more than 500 million people and 15% of the world’s economy. For Britain, it represents the largest trade deal it has struck since leaving the European Union more than three years ago. Britain is the first new member to join the bloc, which was created in 2018. Called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it also includes New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
European Union and Tunisia announce progress in building economic and trade ties, and on migration
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — European leaders and Tunisia’s president have announced progress in the building of hoped-for closer economic and trade relations and on measures to combat the often lethal smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. The leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission on Sunday made their second visit to Tunis in just over a month. They expressed hope that a memorandum newly signed with Tunisia during the trip would pave the way for a comprehensive partnership. The leaders also visited in June. They held out the promise at the time of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in financial aid to rescue Tunisia’s teetering economy and better police its borders.
American boat patrols waters around new offshore wind farms to protect jobs
NEW BEDFORD, Massachusetts (AP) — Off the Northeast U.S. coast, signs of the nascent wind industry are all around. Giant upright steel tubes poke from the water, waiting for ships to attach towers and turbines that will make electricity from the force of the wind blowing. Lately, a battleship gray vessel has been on the prowl to make sure this ramp-up for U.S. offshore wind means business for American marine companies and mariners. The Offshore Marine Service Association documents whether wind developers are using U.S. vessels and labor, and makes reports to U.S. Customs and Border Protection if they find foreign-flagged vessels transporting merchandise in possible violation of the Jones Act.
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company's condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site's content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.
Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from US
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, warning that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the U.S., Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far. “Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has already been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations.
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch. The McClatchy chain of 30 newspapers said it would no longer run editorial cartoons. Experts say that while economics are partly to blame, timidity also plays a role. Many managers don't want to offend readers, and a biting satirical cartoon is bound to set off sparks. It comes in an environment when many news outlets are cutting back on opinion in general.
Tesla's 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says
Tesla says its first electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Elon Musk's company tweeted a photo Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the vehicle, which Tesla calls the Cybertruck. The truck is behind schedule. Back in 2019, Tesla said production would start in late 2021. The truck has a stainless-steel body and sharp angles that give it a different look. Some analysts say it's a niche product that won’t have broad appeal. Meanwhile, competitors like Ford and Rivian are already delivering electric pickups.
