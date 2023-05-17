Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring he's confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he left for a global summit in Japan. He'll return Sunday in hopes of approving a final deal. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed, though he was more combative, saying Biden had “finally backed off” and come to the negotiating table.
Who's who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The four have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes US may avoid default
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied on hopes the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Wednesday, and the Dow added 408 points. Much of the gain came after President Joe Biden said he’s confident of reaching a deal with Republicans. Washington faces a June 1 deadline when the U.S. government could run out of cash. Also boosting confidence was Target, which reported stronger profit than expected. That eased worries about the financial strength of U.S. households. Several beaten-down banks also climbed to recover some of their big losses from earlier in the year.
Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. A federal judge set Holmes' revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.
EPA rule would force clean-up of toxic coal ash dumped in landfills, ponds near power plants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is strengthening a rule aimed at controlling and cleaning up toxic waste from coal-fired power plants. A proposal Wednesday would require safe management of coal ash dumped in hundreds of older landfills, “legacy” ponds and other inactive sites that currently are unregulated at the federal level. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the plan would hold polluters accountable for controlling and cleaning up coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that can pollute groundwater, drinking water and air and has been linked to cancer and other health problems. The plan follows an EPA proposal last week to impose new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants.
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia has agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Erdogan said Wednesday that the deal would be extended for two months. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia had set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or had threatened to bow out. Russian officials confirmed the extension but neither they nor Erdogan immediately commented on any concessions Moscow may have received.
Animal rights group says chickens were abused, but Tyson Foods cut ties with the farm on its own
An animal rights group says a Virginia farm that raised chickens for Tyson Foods mistreated the animals. But Tyson says it cut ties with the farm in January after it uncovered animal welfare issues there on its own. The Animal Outlook group says it had an investigator working undercover at Jannat Farm from August to November of last year observing as 150,000 birds were raised. The group said it documented instances of physical abuse and filthy conditions at the farm. And at times chickens went without feed. A Tyson spokesman denounced the conditions Animal Outlook documented in video and pictures shot at the farm and said the company ended its contract with the farm because it wasn’t meeting Tyson’s animal welfare standards.
Angelina Jolie unveils fashion venture aimed at sustainability, assisting refugees
NEW YORK (AP) — Angelina Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday. The actress, director and former United Nations special envoy said customers of Atelier Jolie will participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world. The project will use only vintage materials and discarded fabrics. Jolie said Atelier Jolie will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups. Customers will be able to dip into their own closets to rework pieces. No further details were released. Jolie's fashion choices and those of her children are often dissected in the media.
