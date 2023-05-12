Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that's largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders." The application process for cities to receive the tech hubs grants starts Friday.
Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more kids, not pets
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has joined Italy’s conservative premier in encouraging Italians to have more children after Italy registered a record low birth rate last year. Francis urged concrete political action to invert the “demographic winter” that in population terms resulted in the disappearance of a city the size of Bari. He called on Friday for resources to be dedicated to helping couples grow their families. Francis said it was necessary to “plant the future” with hope. The government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is backing a campaign to encourage at least 500,000 births annually by 2033. That's a rate that demographers say is necessary to prevent the economy from collapsing by growing the wage-earning population as retirees draw on their pensions.
The AP Interview: Mitsotakis hopes for better relations with Turkey if reelected as Greek premier
VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview that he will extend “a hand of friendship” to the winner of the upcoming Turkish election and try to build on the momentum of recently reduced tensions. But Mitsotakis told the AP on Thursday that he hopes the next Turkish government will reconsider its approach to the West. Mitsoakis says that if he is reelected in Greece's own election on May 21 he will maintain what he has called Greece's strict but fair migration policy. That includes robust border patrols on land and at sea and the building of a fence along Greece's land border with Turkey.
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates. From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March, held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing. Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3% last month, the 10th straight slowdown and the lowest figure since January 2021. The index reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
IRS takes steps to protect identity of workers in effort to deter personal threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is taking steps to protect the identity of its workers in an effort to deter personal threats aimed at the tax agency's employees. The IRS says it'll start limiting workers’ personal identifying information on communications with taxpayers. The change begins next month. The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration said in a report this week that it was “concerned that taxpayers and anti-government or anti-tax groups with malevolent intent" could use the internet or social media to track down and harass IRS workers and their families. The IRS says it'll remove workers’ first names from communications, leaving their last names and respective Mr., Ms., or a gender-neutral title. Phone numbers will still be included in communications.
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week; staff talks proceed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s follow-up meeting with congressional leaders on averting a potential debt default has been postponed until next week. The meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the other leaders was originally set for this Friday. Staff level talks have been progressing privately for the past two days over a separate budget deal that could ease the debt ceiling vote. The White House said those conversations will continue over the weekend. But McCarthy said there's not enough progress. This comes as Donald Trump says Republicans should “do a default” if they don't get the spending cuts they want with Biden.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
G-7 talks focus on ways to fortify banks, supply chains as China accuses group of hypocrisy
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are focusing on ways to fortify ever more complicated financial systems and supply chains during meetings in Japan ahead of a summit next week. Japan's finance minister cited growing use of online banking and social media as key risks to be addressed in the talks that will wrap up on Saturday. Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, said it was a good opportunity to compare notes and work on ways to make the world more stable. Japan hopes to launch a partnership for building stronger supply chains. The talks are also expected to touch on measures to counter actions by China deemed to be “economic coercion."
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower on looming worry over US banks, China growth
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mostly lower on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region’s major driver of growth. Recent data reflect very low inflation and weak credit extensions in China, which indicate slowing growth. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney, but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. On Wall Street, Disney dragged the market lower after it lost streaming subscribers during the latest quarter. Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic also came under pressure. A report on U.S. wholesale inflation showed such pressures might be gradually easing.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.35% this week, lowest level in 5 weeks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level in five weeks. That's welcome news for house hunters looking for an edge as they navigate a market constrained by a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market have weighed on U.S. home sales this spring homebuying season.
